Jon Rahm’s wife Kelley Cahill: Pictures, bio

Jon Rahm is looking at winning his first major championship in the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines. He's a hot commodity. But he's not a single man. Jon Rahm's wife is Kelley Cahill.

The pair went to Arizona State University together, with Cahill competing on the school's track and field team in the javelin throw. She's from Portland, Ore. They're going to have a long life together as a married couple, getting their nuptials done in Spain in December 2019.

Now the couple have their first child together, a boy named Kepa, born in April 2021.

Take a look at photos of Jon Rahm's wife, Kelley Cahill.