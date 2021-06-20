2021 Travelers Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Travelers Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC River Highlands near Hartford, Conn.
The Travelers Championship field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a follow-up to the US Open in its normal slot.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $7.4 million purse, with 24 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Travelers Championship field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Ryan Armour
- Alex Beach
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- J.J. Henry
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Brian Keiser
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Anirban Lahiri
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- William McGirt
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Joaquin Niemann
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Rob Oppenheim
- Carlos Ortiz
- John Pak
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- Jr. Potter
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Kris Ventura
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
Top 50 players in 2021 Travelers Championship field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 5. Bryson DeChambeau
- 7. Patrick Cantlay
- 8. Patrick Reed
- 10. Brooks Koepka
- 14. Tony Finau
- 17. Scottie Scheffler
- 19. Paul Casey
- 21. Abraham Ancer
- 25. Harris English
- 28. Cameron Smith
- 30. Phil Mickelson
- 31. Joaquin Niemann
- 32. Matthew Wolff
- 37. Sam Burns
- 38. Kevin Na
- 39. Garrick Higgo
- 40. Max Homa
- 42. Justin Rose
- 43. Adam Scott
- 44. Stewart Cink
- 45. Marc Leishman
- 47. Brian Harman
- 49. Siwoo Kim