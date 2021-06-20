2021 Travelers Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Travelers Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC River Highlands near Hartford, Conn.

The Travelers Championship field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a follow-up to the US Open in its normal slot.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $7.4 million purse, with 24 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Travelers Championship field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Ryan Armour

Alex Beach

Jonas Blixt

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Russell Henley

J.J. Henry

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Brian Keiser

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Anirban Lahiri

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

William McGirt

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Rob Oppenheim

Carlos Ortiz

John Pak

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

Jr. Potter

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Kris Ventura

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Top 50 players in 2021 Travelers Championship field