2021 Meijer LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

LPGA Tour

06/20/2021 at 4:58 pm
The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who won her fifth LPGA title in a battle at Blytheville Country Club in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Korda was locked in a two-player race against Ireland's Leona Maguire, who was seeking her first LPGA title. In the end, Korda made a six-foot par putt on the final hole to lock out Maguire, who had a shorter birdie putt.

Korda won on 25-under 263, with Maguired alone in second. In Gee Chun and Brittany Altomare finished tied for third place on 21-under total.

Korda won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Meijer LPGA Classic recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the 13th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in this 2021 season.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 3-under 141 or better, with 72 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in next week with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Georgia.

2021 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nelly Korda -25 68 66 62 67 263 $345,000
2 Leona Maguire -23 65 64 70 66 265 $213,467
T3 In Gee Chun -21 68 67 69 63 267 $137,324
T3 Brittany Altomare -21 68 66 69 64 267 $137,324
5 Anna Nordqvist -20 67 67 68 66 268 $96,420
T6 Ally Ewing -18 68 69 68 65 270 $63,695
T6 Lauren Stephenson -18 65 72 67 66 270 $63,695
T6 Lizette Salas -18 68 66 70 66 270 $63,695
T6 Georgia Hall -18 68 69 65 68 270 $63,695
T10 Ariya Jutanugarn -17 66 73 68 64 271 $41,278
T10 Inbee Park -17 68 68 68 67 271 $41,278
T10 Moriya Jutanugarn -17 68 67 69 67 271 $41,278
T10 Jennifer Kupcho -17 68 68 67 68 271 $41,278
T10 Mina Harigae -17 68 66 68 69 271 $41,278
T15 Jenny Coleman -16 71 69 67 65 272 $30,620
T15 Xiyu Lin -16 67 72 68 65 272 $30,620
T15 Perrine Delacour -16 71 64 70 67 272 $30,620
T15 Charley Hull -16 65 70 67 70 272 $30,620
T15 Su Oh -16 67 65 69 71 272 $30,620
T20 Muni He -15 70 71 65 67 273 $25,011
T20 Amy Olson -15 67 70 69 67 273 $25,011
T20 Austin Ernst -15 69 68 68 68 273 $25,011
T20 Lexi Thompson -15 68 68 68 69 273 $25,011
T20 Sarah Schmelzel -15 67 69 67 70 273 $25,011
T25 Gaby Lopez -14 68 70 69 67 274 $21,095
T25 Gerina Piller -14 70 71 65 68 274 $21,095
T25 Marina Alex -14 67 68 70 69 274 $21,095
T25 Jessica Korda -14 68 69 67 70 274 $21,095
T29 Pajaree Anannarukarn -13 67 69 74 65 275 $15,407
T29 Nasa Hataoka -13 65 72 71 67 275 $15,407
T29 Stacy Lewis -13 71 69 67 68 275 $15,407
T29 Carlota Ciganda -13 69 70 68 68 275 $15,407
T29 Megan Khang -13 68 71 68 68 275 $15,407
T29 Katherine Kirk -13 70 67 70 68 275 $15,407
T29 Alison Lee -13 67 74 65 69 275 $15,407
T29 Min Lee -13 66 71 69 69 275 $15,407
T29 Ssu-Chia Cheng -13 70 67 68 70 275 $15,407
T29 Chella Choi -13 67 68 69 71 275 $15,407
T29 Lindy Duncan -13 68 65 71 71 275 $15,407
T29 Madelene Sagstrom -13 68 67 65 75 275 $15,407
T41 Cristie Kerr -12 69 70 71 66 276 $10,986
T41 Jiwon Jeon -12 71 70 68 67 276 $10,986
T41 Christina Kim -12 68 70 71 67 276 $10,986
T41 Elizabeth Szokol -12 71 65 69 71 276 $10,986
T45 Dana Finkelstein -11 69 70 71 67 277 $8,609
T45 Janie Jackson -11 70 66 73 68 277 $8,609
T45 Ruixin Liu -11 71 68 69 69 277 $8,609
T45 Gabriela Ruffels -11 67 72 69 69 277 $8,609
T45 Hannah Green -11 70 66 71 70 277 $8,609
T45 Sophia Popov -11 67 73 66 71 277 $8,609
T45 Cheyenne Knight -11 71 68 67 71 277 $8,609
T45 Ashleigh Buhai -11 69 68 69 71 277 $8,609
T45 Giulia Molinaro -11 68 68 69 72 277 $8,609
T54 A Lim Kim -10 72 69 69 68 278 $7,012
T54 Albane Valenzuela -10 70 70 70 68 278 $7,012
T54 Jeongeun Lee -10 69 71 67 71 278 $7,012
T57 Jin Young Ko -9 69 69 74 67 279 $6,194
T57 Sarah Burnham -9 68 71 72 68 279 $6,194
T57 Azahara Munoz -9 72 68 70 69 279 $6,194
T57 Esther Henseleit -9 68 72 67 72 279 $6,194
T61 In Kyung Kim -8 71 70 70 69 280 $5,493
T61 Lydia Ko -8 71 69 71 69 280 $5,493
T61 Mo Martin -8 73 68 69 70 280 $5,493
T61 Caroline Masson -8 69 70 71 70 280 $5,493
T61 Esther Lee -8 69 70 71 70 280 $5,493
T66 Haeji Kang -7 73 66 73 69 281 $5,084
T66 Juli Inkster -7 71 68 70 72 281 $5,084
68 Cydney Clanton -6 70 71 71 70 282 $4,908
69 Jennifer Song -5 71 70 70 72 283 $4,792
T70 Valery Plata (a) -4 72 68 73 71 284 $0
T70 Angel Yin -4 72 68 67 77 284 $4,675
72 Jeongeun Lee6 -2 73 66 77 70 286 $4,617

