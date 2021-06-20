2021 Meijer LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who won her fifth LPGA title in a battle at Blytheville Country Club in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Korda was locked in a two-player race against Ireland's Leona Maguire, who was seeking her first LPGA title. In the end, Korda made a six-foot par putt on the final hole to lock out Maguire, who had a shorter birdie putt.

Korda won on 25-under 263, with Maguired alone in second. In Gee Chun and Brittany Altomare finished tied for third place on 21-under total.

Korda won the $345,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.



Meijer LPGA Classic recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the 13th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the second time in this 2021 season.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 3-under 141 or better, with 72 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in next week with the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Georgia.

2021 Meijer LPGA Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

