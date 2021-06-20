2021 BMW International Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 BMW International Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany

The BMW International Open field is headlined by the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Viktor Hovland and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a follow-up to the US Open in its normal slot.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Thomas Aiken

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Matthew Baldwin

Zach Bauchou

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

John Catlin

Alex Cejka

Yikeun Chang

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Louis De Jager

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Paul Dunne

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Ben Evans

Oliver Farr

Castaño Fdez

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Sergio Garcia

Josh Geary

Jean Gonnet

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Peter Hanson

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Grégory Havret

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Calum Hill

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

Viktor Hovland

David Howell

Raphaël Jacquelin

Stephan Jaeger

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Andrew Johnston

Liam Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Maximilian Kieffer

Sihwan Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Søren Kjeldsen

Tyler Koivisto

Jacques Kruyswijk

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Min Woo Lee

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Alexander Levy

Ondrej Lieser

Zander Lombard

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Jake Mcleod

Philipp Mejow

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

Shaun Norris

Vincent Norrman

Thorbjørn Olesen

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Thomas Pieters

Carlos Pigem

Benjamin Poke

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Jc Ritchie

Bernd Ritthammer

Andres Romero

Thomas Rosenmüller

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Ricardo Santos

Matthias Schmid

Max Schmitt

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

Siegrist Sciot

Jack Senior

Elvis Smylie

Sebastian Soderberg

Clément Sordet

Benedict Staben

Joël Stalter

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Darius Van Driel

Lars Van Meijel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Šimon Zach

