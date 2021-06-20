2021 BMW International Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 BMW International Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany
The BMW International Open field is headlined by the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Viktor Hovland and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a follow-up to the US Open in its normal slot.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $1.5 million purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 BMW International Open field
- Thomas Aiken
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Matthew Baldwin
- Zach Bauchou
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- John Catlin
- Alex Cejka
- Yikeun Chang
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Louis De Jager
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Paul Dunne
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Ben Evans
- Oliver Farr
- Castaño Fdez
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Sergio Garcia
- Josh Geary
- Jean Gonnet
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Peter Hanson
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Grégory Havret
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Calum Hill
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- Viktor Hovland
- David Howell
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Stephan Jaeger
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Andrew Johnston
- Liam Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Sihwan Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Tyler Koivisto
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Min Woo Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Alexander Levy
- Ondrej Lieser
- Zander Lombard
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Jake Mcleod
- Philipp Mejow
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- Shaun Norris
- Vincent Norrman
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Thomas Pieters
- Carlos Pigem
- Benjamin Poke
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Jc Ritchie
- Bernd Ritthammer
- Andres Romero
- Thomas Rosenmüller
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Ricardo Santos
- Matthias Schmid
- Max Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Matthias Schwab
- Siegrist Sciot
- Jack Senior
- Elvis Smylie
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Benedict Staben
- Joël Stalter
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Darius Van Driel
- Lars Van Meijel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Šimon Zach
Top 50 players in 2021 BMW International Open field
- 13. Viktor Hovland
- 18. Louis Oosthuizen
- 50. Sergio Garcia