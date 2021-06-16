2021 Meijer LPGA Classic streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, CBS Sports apps
06/16/2021 at 2:46 pm
The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic marks the continuation of the 2021 LPGA Tour season, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Blytheville Country Club in Grand Rapids, Mich. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel and CBS, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Meijer LPGA Classic action.

You can watch the 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday and Saturdayplay, Golf Channel has coverage, with varying coverage each day. There's also post-broadcast streaming on Thursday and Friday.

For the first two days of the tournament, Golf Channel is on for two hours in the mornings. CBS has Sunday's final round broadcast.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports, Golf Channel and CBS Sports apps and websites.

2021 Meijer LPGA Classic streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, June 17

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Golf Channel bonus streaming: 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Friday, June 18

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 9:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Golf Channel bonus streaming: 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, June 20

  • CBS broadcast: 2-4 p.m.

