2021 US Open weather forecast shows sunny skies at Torrey Pines

The 2021 US Open weather forecast looks to include a small chance of rain falling at Torrey Pines, and the updated forecast for the week calls for light wind throughout the week of the tournament.

The general weather forecast calls for little chance of rain, with Sunday expected to be the windiest day of the week. The wind will be out of the west for all four scheduled days of the tournament, varying whether out of the southwest or northwest.

With the US Open back in the San Diego area, the weather is not expected to play much of a factor at all in the tournament.

2021 US Open updated weather forecast