What is the Korn Ferry Tour Battlefield Promotion and how do you earn it?

Mito Pereira won the 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am on Sunday to win for the third time on the 2020-2021 Korn Ferry Tour season, earning him a Battlefield Promotion (also called the Three-Win Promotion) to the PGA Tour.

What is the Korn Ferry Tour Battlefield Promotion?

On the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour's developmental circuit, players can earn PGA Tour status by finishing inside the top 25 on the season-long money list. They can also earn it through finishing 26th-75th on the money list and finishing inside the top 25 in earnings in the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals series. However, a Korn Ferry Tour player can speed up the path to the PGA Tour by winning three times in a season, earning an instant promotion to the PGA Tour as a reward for a remarkable season and hastening the inevitable move up for the next season.

That means for Pereira that he's eligible to compete in the final regular season PGA Tour events. He starts with zero FedEx Cup points and has to earn his way into the FedEx Cup playoffs with a limited schedule.

To make the FedEx Cup playoffs, Bryan would have to basically win at some point to leap inside the top 125 in points.

Pereira becomes the 22nd player to win three times in a single season on the Korn Ferry Tour, and the 12th to earn the Battlefield Promotion.

