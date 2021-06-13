How the Korn Ferry Tour’s three-win Battlefield Promotion works

On the Korn Ferry Tour, players are competing all season long for a chance to earn one of 25 PGA Tour cards through the regular season points list or another 25 cards available in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

However, for the rare player, they're able to win three times in a season and guarantee they'll be among the top players heading to the PGA Tour the next season. That's why the Korn Ferry Tour has long had the Battlefield Promotion, now known as the Three-Win Promotion, for players who are able to win three times during a single Korn Ferry Tour season.

After a player wins for the third time in a season, they are instantly and automatically promoted to the PGA Tour for the remainder of the current and concurrent Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour season, giving them a head start on potentially earning even better status, more money and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs. In addition, players who earn the three-win promotion hold fully exempt status for the next season, similar to the winners of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season final points list and the Korn Ferry Tour Finals points list.

However, a player who earns the three-win promotion does not automatically earn an exemption into The Players Championship, unlike what the two points list winners get -- on top of being fully exempt for the next season. It is a bizarre reward in one sense, however, the players who earn a three-win promotion are in the same priority order category as those other two players. Effectively, these players are in a category unto themselves and will almost certainly get in The Players Championship.

So, while a player earning a three-win promotion may seem denied something so obvious on the surface, they get it eventually.

Players to receive Korn Ferry Tour three-win promotion