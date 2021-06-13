2021 Scandinavian Mixed final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard is headed by winner Jonathan Cadlwell, who won his first European Tour title at Vallda Golf and Country Club in Gothenburg, Sweden.

In this unique event featuring equal starting numbers of male and female pros, Caldwell shot 8-under 64 in the final round to leapfrog the field and beat Adrian Otaegui by a shot on 17-under 271.

Ladies European Tour winner Alice Hewson finished alone in third place on 15-under total.

Caldwell won the €145,160 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

2021 Scandinavian Mixed highlights

Scandinavian Mixed recap notes

Caldwell earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Armitage, who improves his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 71 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 3-under 141 or better.

Caldwell earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the US Open in the United States.

2021 Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

