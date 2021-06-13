2021 Scandinavian Mixed final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/13/2021 at 7:03 pm
The 2021 Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard is headed by winner Jonathan Cadlwell, who won his first European Tour title at Vallda Golf and Country Club in Gothenburg, Sweden.

In this unique event featuring equal starting numbers of male and female pros, Caldwell shot 8-under 64 in the final round to leapfrog the field and beat Adrian Otaegui by a shot on 17-under 271.

Ladies European Tour winner Alice Hewson finished alone in third place on 15-under total.

Caldwell won the €145,160 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

2021 Scandinavian Mixed highlights

Scandinavian Mixed recap notes

Caldwell earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Armitage, who improves his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 71 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 3-under 141 or better.

Caldwell earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the US Open in the United States.

2021 Scandinavian Mixed final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jonathan Caldwell -17 70 67 70 64 271 €145,160
2 Adrian Otaegui -16 71 68 66 67 272 €94,280
3 Alice Hewson -15 68 67 69 69 273 €54,424
T4 Scott Hend -13 69 67 69 70 275 €40,177.60
T4 James Morrison -13 70 67 68 70 275 €40,177.60
6 Joachim B. Hansen -12 69 67 71 69 276 €30,680
T7 Alexander Björk -11 72 68 71 66 277 €22,878.40
T7 Masahiro Kawamura -11 69 68 73 67 277 €22,878.40
T7 Jason Scrivener -11 70 68 66 73 277 €22,878.40
T10 Olivia Cowan -10 68 67 73 70 278 €16,200.40
T10 David Drysdale -10 67 68 70 73 278 €16,200.40
T10 Pedro Figueiredo -10 68 68 73 69 278 €16,200.40
T10 Haydn Porteous -10 69 71 73 65 278 €16,200.40
T14 Kristoffer Broberg -9 68 70 71 70 279 €13,465.60
T14 Rhys Enoch -9 71 67 66 75 279 €13,465.60
T14 Ryan Fox -9 69 67 73 70 279 €13,465.60
T14 Vincent Norrman -9 66 73 70 70 279 €0
T18 Pep Angles -8 65 69 75 71 280 €11,583.04
T18 Linn Grant -8 71 68 70 71 280 €0
T18 Caroline Hedwall -8 67 64 73 76 280 €11,583.04
T18 Sanna Nuutinen -8 68 69 70 73 280 €11,583.04
T18 Maja Stark -8 72 68 72 68 280 €0
T18 Oliver Wilson -8 72 65 70 73 280 €11,583.04
T18 Ashun Wu -8 71 70 69 70 280 €11,583.04
T25 Ashley Chesters -7 65 70 70 76 281 €9,692
T25 Sam Horsfield -7 64 74 72 71 281 €9,692
T25 Nuria Iturrioz -7 70 67 75 69 281 €9,692
T25 Jacques Kruyswijk -7 69 66 74 72 281 €9,692
T25 Stephanie Kyriacou -7 68 66 74 73 281 €9,692
T25 Lee-Anne Pace -7 72 68 73 68 281 €9,692
T25 Emily Kristine Pedersen -7 70 67 73 71 281 €9,692
T25 Matthew Southgate -7 71 69 72 69 281 €9,692
T33 Wil Besseling -6 68 70 70 74 282 €8,165.60
T33 Johanna Gustavsson -6 68 72 70 72 282 €8,165.60
T33 Karolin Lampert -6 68 68 72 74 282 €8,165.60
T33 Henrik Stenson -6 70 70 72 70 282 €8,165.60
T37 Steven Brown -5 65 68 77 73 283 €7,071.68
T37 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -5 69 69 71 74 283 €7,071.68
T37 Zander Lombard -5 70 67 73 73 283 €7,071.68
T37 Karoline Lund -5 68 71 73 71 283 €7,071.68
T37 Christine Wolf -5 64 72 73 74 283 €7,071.68
T42 Darren Fichardt -4 66 67 77 74 284 €6,257.60
T42 Leonie Harm -4 67 71 72 74 284 €6,257.60
T42 Felicity Johnson -4 66 71 75 72 284 €6,257.60
T42 Aaron Rai -4 72 67 77 68 284 €6,257.60
T46 Ludvig Aberg -3 69 67 74 75 285 €0
T46 Aaron Cockerill -3 69 70 73 73 285 €5,494.40
T46 Maria Hernandez -3 69 68 74 74 285 €5,494.40
T46 Joost Luiten -3 67 65 78 75 285 €5,494.40
T46 Robert Rock -3 70 68 72 75 285 €5,494.40
T46 Liz Young -3 70 71 75 69 285 €5,494.40
T52 Lina Boqvist -2 67 69 74 76 286 €4,646.40
T52 Anne-Lise Caudal -2 72 68 76 70 286 €4,646.40
T52 Lorenzo Gagli -2 71 68 73 74 286 €4,646.40
T52 Niklas Lemke -2 75 66 71 74 286 €4,646.40
T52 Kalle Samooja -2 65 69 77 75 286 €4,646.40
T57 Pia Babnik -1 68 66 81 72 287 €3,946.80
T57 Richie Ramsay -1 67 73 70 77 287 €3,946.80
T57 Sarina Schmidt -1 67 68 79 73 287 €3,946.80
T57 Magdalena Simmermacher -1 68 70 79 70 287 €3,946.80
T61 Oliver Farr PAR 66 74 73 75 288 €3,586.40
T61 Laura Fuenfstueck PAR 67 73 76 72 288 €3,586.40
T61 Sihwan Kim PAR 68 71 76 73 288 €3,586.40
T61 Carlos Pigem PAR 68 68 78 74 288 €3,586.40
T65 Matthew Jordan 2 71 68 78 73 290 €3,332
T65 Atthaya Thitikul 2 70 68 82 70 290 €3,332
T67 Yikeun Chang 3 70 69 79 73 291 €3,162.40
T67 Jamie Donaldson 3 67 73 71 80 291 €3,162.40
69 Francesco Laporta 5 69 72 78 74 293 €3,035.20
70 Jack Senior 7 68 71 79 77 295 €2,950.40
71 Alison Muirhead 11 69 71 85 74 299 €2,865.60

