2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree final leaderboard is headed by winner Garrick Higgo, who earned his first PGA Tour win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

Higgo posted 11-under 273 a hole before 54-hole leader Chesson Hadley, who bogeyed the final hole to drop into a six-way tie for second place.

Hadley, Bo Van Pelt, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman and Tyrrell Hatton all wound up in the tie for second place in this event replacing the RBC Canadian Open.

Higgo won the $1,314,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.

Palmetto Championship at Congaree recap notes

Higgo earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Higgo also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 68 players finished the tournament in the 33rd event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 1-over 143 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to California next week for the US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course.

2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

