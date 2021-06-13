2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree final leaderboard is headed by winner Garrick Higgo, who earned his first PGA Tour win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.
Higgo posted 11-under 273 a hole before 54-hole leader Chesson Hadley, who bogeyed the final hole to drop into a six-way tie for second place.
Hadley, Bo Van Pelt, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman and Tyrrell Hatton all wound up in the tie for second place in this event replacing the RBC Canadian Open.
Higgo won the $1,314,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.
Palmetto Championship at Congaree recap notes
Higgo earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Higgo also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 68 players finished the tournament in the 33rd event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 1-over 143 or better.
The PGA Tour moves to California next week for the US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course.
2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Garrick Higgo
|-11
|68
|69
|68
|68
|273
|$1,314,000
|T2
|Hudson Swafford
|-10
|68
|70
|70
|66
|274
|$411,233
|T2
|Doc Redman
|-10
|65
|72
|70
|67
|274
|$411,233
|T2
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-10
|66
|72
|69
|67
|274
|$411,233
|T2
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-10
|71
|68
|67
|68
|274
|$411,233
|T2
|Bo Van Pelt
|-10
|69
|71
|66
|68
|274
|$411,233
|T2
|Chesson Hadley
|-10
|65
|66
|68
|75
|274
|$411,233
|T8
|Ryan Armour
|-9
|71
|69
|71
|64
|275
|$228,125
|T8
|David Lipsky
|-9
|71
|70
|67
|67
|275
|$213,525
|T10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-8
|71
|70
|69
|66
|276
|$177,025
|T10
|Erik van Rooyen
|-8
|65
|71
|72
|68
|276
|$177,025
|T10
|Pat Perez
|-8
|70
|66
|71
|69
|276
|$177,025
|T10
|Dustin Johnson
|-8
|65
|68
|73
|70
|276
|$177,025
|T14
|Will Gordon
|-7
|68
|75
|70
|64
|277
|$125,925
|T14
|Wilco Nienaber
|-7
|68
|68
|74
|67
|277
|$125,925
|T14
|Chez Reavie
|-7
|67
|69
|73
|68
|277
|$125,925
|T14
|Tain Lee
|-7
|67
|68
|71
|71
|277
|$125,925
|T14
|Harris English
|-7
|67
|69
|67
|74
|277
|$125,925
|T19
|Scott Piercy
|-6
|71
|70
|69
|68
|278
|$86,505
|T19
|Beau Hossler
|-6
|71
|71
|68
|68
|278
|$86,505
|T19
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-6
|69
|72
|68
|69
|278
|$86,505
|T19
|Rob Oppenheim
|-6
|69
|68
|71
|70
|278
|$86,505
|T19
|Seamus Power
|-6
|70
|66
|71
|71
|278
|$86,505
|T19
|Danny Lee
|-6
|67
|73
|67
|71
|278
|$86,505
|T25
|Anirban Lahiri
|-5
|69
|73
|70
|67
|279
|$56,088
|T25
|Henrik Norlander
|-5
|70
|68
|73
|68
|279
|$56,088
|T25
|Bill Haas
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|68
|279
|$56,088
|T25
|Joseph Bramlett
|-5
|71
|72
|68
|68
|279
|$56,088
|T25
|Ian Poulter
|-5
|68
|72
|69
|70
|279
|$56,088
|T25
|Rhein Gibson
|-5
|70
|71
|68
|70
|279
|$56,088
|T31
|Hank Lebioda
|-4
|68
|74
|71
|67
|280
|$44,621
|T31
|C.T. Pan
|-4
|69
|72
|69
|70
|280
|$44,621
|T31
|Austin Cook
|-4
|70
|69
|70
|71
|280
|$44,621
|T31
|Luke Donald
|-4
|71
|69
|67
|73
|280
|$44,621
|T35
|Matthew NeSmith
|-3
|72
|69
|75
|65
|281
|$33,337
|T35
|Sungjae Im
|-3
|75
|68
|71
|67
|281
|$33,337
|T35
|Russell Knox
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|68
|281
|$33,337
|T35
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-3
|68
|75
|70
|68
|281
|$33,337
|T35
|Chase Seiffert
|-3
|70
|71
|71
|69
|281
|$33,337
|T35
|Davis Thompson
|-3
|71
|69
|71
|70
|281
|$33,337
|T35
|Ben Taylor
|-3
|72
|70
|69
|70
|281
|$33,337
|T35
|Broc Everett
|-3
|69
|72
|69
|71
|281
|$33,337
|T35
|Bryson Nimmer
|-3
|68
|75
|67
|71
|281
|$33,337
|T44
|Peter Uihlein
|-2
|73
|70
|71
|68
|282
|$22,435
|T44
|Aaron Baddeley
|-2
|70
|73
|68
|71
|282
|$22,435
|T44
|Nick Taylor
|-2
|67
|73
|70
|72
|282
|$22,435
|T44
|Kevin Chappell
|-2
|68
|72
|69
|73
|282
|$22,435
|T44
|Scott Harrington
|-2
|70
|71
|67
|74
|282
|$22,435
|T44
|Wes Roach
|-2
|64
|77
|67
|74
|282
|$22,435
|T50
|J.B. Holmes
|-1
|69
|74
|72
|68
|283
|$18,542
|T50
|Patrick Rodgers
|-1
|67
|70
|73
|73
|283
|$18,542
|T52
|Byeong Hun An
|E
|67
|73
|76
|68
|284
|$17,484
|T52
|Roger Sloan
|E
|67
|75
|74
|68
|284
|$17,484
|T52
|Vaughn Taylor
|E
|67
|72
|72
|73
|284
|$17,484
|T52
|Sam Ryder
|E
|67
|74
|68
|75
|284
|$17,484
|56
|Rafael Campos
|1
|73
|70
|70
|72
|285
|$17,009
|T57
|Jonathan Byrd
|2
|68
|73
|75
|70
|286
|$16,717
|T57
|Mark Hubbard
|2
|71
|71
|74
|70
|286
|$16,717
|T57
|Robby Shelton
|2
|72
|71
|68
|75
|286
|$16,717
|T60
|Brandt Snedeker
|3
|72
|70
|75
|70
|287
|$16,279
|T60
|Tyler Duncan
|3
|70
|72
|74
|71
|287
|$16,279
|T60
|Chris Baker
|3
|68
|75
|73
|71
|287
|$16,279
|63
|Josh Teater
|4
|68
|75
|72
|73
|288
|$15,987
|T64
|Robert Garrigus
|5
|69
|74
|72
|74
|289
|$15,768
|T64
|Michael Gellerman
|5
|71
|70
|73
|75
|289
|$15,768
|66
|Richard S. Johnson
|6
|67
|76
|74
|73
|290
|$15,549
|67
|Andrew Putnam
|7
|71
|72
|75
|73
|291
|$15,403
|68
|Adam Schenk
|8
|73
|70
|71
|78
|292
|$15,257