2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/13/2021 at 6:58 pm
The 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree final leaderboard is headed by winner Garrick Higgo, who earned his first PGA Tour win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

Higgo posted 11-under 273 a hole before 54-hole leader Chesson Hadley, who bogeyed the final hole to drop into a six-way tie for second place.

Hadley, Bo Van Pelt, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman and Tyrrell Hatton all wound up in the tie for second place in this event replacing the RBC Canadian Open.

Higgo won the $1,314,000 winner's share of the $7,300,000 purse.

Palmetto Championship at Congaree recap notes

Higgo earned 38 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Higgo also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 68 players finished the tournament in the 33rd event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 1-over 143 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to California next week for the US Open at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course.

2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Garrick Higgo -11 68 69 68 68 273 $1,314,000
T2 Hudson Swafford -10 68 70 70 66 274 $411,233
T2 Doc Redman -10 65 72 70 67 274 $411,233
T2 Jhonattan Vegas -10 66 72 69 67 274 $411,233
T2 Tyrrell Hatton -10 71 68 67 68 274 $411,233
T2 Bo Van Pelt -10 69 71 66 68 274 $411,233
T2 Chesson Hadley -10 65 66 68 75 274 $411,233
T8 Ryan Armour -9 71 69 71 64 275 $228,125
T8 David Lipsky -9 71 70 67 67 275 $213,525
T10 Matt Fitzpatrick -8 71 70 69 66 276 $177,025
T10 Erik van Rooyen -8 65 71 72 68 276 $177,025
T10 Pat Perez -8 70 66 71 69 276 $177,025
T10 Dustin Johnson -8 65 68 73 70 276 $177,025
T14 Will Gordon -7 68 75 70 64 277 $125,925
T14 Wilco Nienaber -7 68 68 74 67 277 $125,925
T14 Chez Reavie -7 67 69 73 68 277 $125,925
T14 Tain Lee -7 67 68 71 71 277 $125,925
T14 Harris English -7 67 69 67 74 277 $125,925
T19 Scott Piercy -6 71 70 69 68 278 $86,505
T19 Beau Hossler -6 71 71 68 68 278 $86,505
T19 Satoshi Kodaira -6 69 72 68 69 278 $86,505
T19 Rob Oppenheim -6 69 68 71 70 278 $86,505
T19 Seamus Power -6 70 66 71 71 278 $86,505
T19 Danny Lee -6 67 73 67 71 278 $86,505
T25 Anirban Lahiri -5 69 73 70 67 279 $56,088
T25 Henrik Norlander -5 70 68 73 68 279 $56,088
T25 Bill Haas -5 71 70 70 68 279 $56,088
T25 Joseph Bramlett -5 71 72 68 68 279 $56,088
T25 Ian Poulter -5 68 72 69 70 279 $56,088
T25 Rhein Gibson -5 70 71 68 70 279 $56,088
T31 Hank Lebioda -4 68 74 71 67 280 $44,621
T31 C.T. Pan -4 69 72 69 70 280 $44,621
T31 Austin Cook -4 70 69 70 71 280 $44,621
T31 Luke Donald -4 71 69 67 73 280 $44,621
T35 Matthew NeSmith -3 72 69 75 65 281 $33,337
T35 Sungjae Im -3 75 68 71 67 281 $33,337
T35 Russell Knox -3 71 71 71 68 281 $33,337
T35 Tommy Fleetwood -3 68 75 70 68 281 $33,337
T35 Chase Seiffert -3 70 71 71 69 281 $33,337
T35 Davis Thompson -3 71 69 71 70 281 $33,337
T35 Ben Taylor -3 72 70 69 70 281 $33,337
T35 Broc Everett -3 69 72 69 71 281 $33,337
T35 Bryson Nimmer -3 68 75 67 71 281 $33,337
T44 Peter Uihlein -2 73 70 71 68 282 $22,435
T44 Aaron Baddeley -2 70 73 68 71 282 $22,435
T44 Nick Taylor -2 67 73 70 72 282 $22,435
T44 Kevin Chappell -2 68 72 69 73 282 $22,435
T44 Scott Harrington -2 70 71 67 74 282 $22,435
T44 Wes Roach -2 64 77 67 74 282 $22,435
T50 J.B. Holmes -1 69 74 72 68 283 $18,542
T50 Patrick Rodgers -1 67 70 73 73 283 $18,542
T52 Byeong Hun An E 67 73 76 68 284 $17,484
T52 Roger Sloan E 67 75 74 68 284 $17,484
T52 Vaughn Taylor E 67 72 72 73 284 $17,484
T52 Sam Ryder E 67 74 68 75 284 $17,484
56 Rafael Campos 1 73 70 70 72 285 $17,009
T57 Jonathan Byrd 2 68 73 75 70 286 $16,717
T57 Mark Hubbard 2 71 71 74 70 286 $16,717
T57 Robby Shelton 2 72 71 68 75 286 $16,717
T60 Brandt Snedeker 3 72 70 75 70 287 $16,279
T60 Tyler Duncan 3 70 72 74 71 287 $16,279
T60 Chris Baker 3 68 75 73 71 287 $16,279
63 Josh Teater 4 68 75 72 73 288 $15,987
T64 Robert Garrigus 5 69 74 72 74 289 $15,768
T64 Michael Gellerman 5 71 70 73 75 289 $15,768
66 Richard S. Johnson 6 67 76 74 73 290 $15,549
67 Andrew Putnam 7 71 72 75 73 291 $15,403
68 Adam Schenk 8 73 70 71 78 292 $15,257

