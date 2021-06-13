2021 American Family Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 American Family Insurance Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jerry Kelly, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis.

The Wisconsin native held on for a one-shot win over a host of Hall of Fame players, including Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez. Kelly finished the 54-hole event on 14-under 202.

Jim Furyk and Retief Goosen finished in a tie for fourth place on 12-under total.

Kelly won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,400,000 purse.

American Family Insurance Championship recap notes

Kelly wins his sixth PGA Tour Champions title and earns a win in his home state.

The money Kelly -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

2021 American Family Insurance Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details