2021 American Family Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 American Family Insurance Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jerry Kelly, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin native held on for a one-shot win over a host of Hall of Fame players, including Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez. Kelly finished the 54-hole event on 14-under 202.
Jim Furyk and Retief Goosen finished in a tie for fourth place on 12-under total.
Kelly won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,400,000 purse.
American Family Insurance Championship recap notes
Kelly wins his sixth PGA Tour Champions title and earns a win in his home state.
The money Kelly -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.
2021 American Family Insurance Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jerry Kelly
|-14
|67
|69
|66
|202
|$360,000
|T2
|Fred Couples
|-13
|68
|67
|68
|203
|$192,000
|T2
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|-13
|65
|69
|69
|203
|$192,000
|T4
|Jim Furyk
|-12
|68
|68
|68
|204
|$128,400
|T4
|Retief Goosen
|-12
|68
|68
|68
|204
|$128,400
|6
|Brandt Jobe
|-10
|69
|70
|67
|206
|$96,000
|T7
|Steve Stricker
|-9
|70
|72
|65
|207
|$70,080
|T7
|Mike Weir
|-9
|72
|70
|65
|207
|$70,080
|T7
|Dicky Pride
|-9
|70
|68
|69
|207
|$70,080
|T7
|Robert Karlsson
|-9
|69
|68
|70
|207
|$70,080
|T7
|Stephen Leaney
|-9
|70
|67
|70
|207
|$70,080
|T12
|Steve Flesch
|-8
|70
|75
|63
|208
|$48,800
|T12
|Ken Tanigawa
|-8
|68
|72
|68
|208
|$48,800
|T12
|Jay Haas
|-8
|70
|67
|71
|208
|$48,800
|T15
|Rocco Mediate
|-7
|72
|70
|67
|209
|$39,600
|T15
|David Toms
|-7
|70
|71
|68
|209
|$39,600
|T15
|Tom Gillis
|-7
|71
|69
|69
|209
|$39,600
|T15
|Rod Pampling
|-7
|69
|69
|71
|209
|$39,600
|T19
|Doug Barron
|-6
|74
|68
|68
|210
|$32,520
|T19
|Kenny Perry
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|210
|$32,520
|T21
|Scott Parel
|-5
|71
|74
|66
|211
|$27,240
|T21
|Paul Broadhurst
|-5
|71
|73
|67
|211
|$27,240
|T21
|Woody Austin
|-5
|72
|70
|69
|211
|$27,240
|T21
|Paul Goydos
|-5
|72
|69
|70
|211
|$27,240
|T25
|Ken Duke
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|212
|$22,880
|T25
|Scott Dunlap
|-4
|69
|72
|71
|212
|$22,880
|T25
|Marco Dawson
|-4
|71
|69
|72
|212
|$22,880
|T28
|Kirk Triplett
|-3
|72
|74
|67
|213
|$19,920
|T28
|Bernhard Langer
|-3
|70
|73
|70
|213
|$19,920
|T28
|John Senden
|-3
|71
|67
|75
|213
|$19,920
|T31
|Esteban Toledo
|-2
|69
|76
|69
|214
|$16,920
|T31
|Wes Short, Jr.
|-2
|68
|74
|72
|214
|$16,920
|T31
|Tom Byrum
|-2
|72
|69
|73
|214
|$16,920
|T31
|Colin Montgomerie
|-2
|68
|72
|74
|214
|$16,920
|T35
|Ernie Els
|-1
|72
|72
|71
|215
|$14,760
|T35
|Joe Durant
|-1
|70
|73
|72
|215
|$14,760
|T37
|Willie Wood
|E
|71
|73
|72
|216
|$12,480
|T37
|Tim Petrovic
|E
|73
|73
|70
|216
|$12,480
|T37
|Lee Janzen
|E
|73
|73
|70
|216
|$12,480
|T37
|Mike Small
|E
|74
|72
|70
|216
|$12,480
|T37
|David McKenzie
|E
|72
|71
|73
|216
|$12,480
|T37
|Tim Herron
|E
|74
|77
|65
|216
|$12,480
|T43
|Billy Andrade
|1
|72
|71
|74
|217
|$9,840
|T43
|Vijay Singh
|1
|72
|75
|70
|217
|$9,840
|T43
|Gene Sauers
|1
|73
|74
|70
|217
|$9,840
|T43
|Olin Browne
|1
|76
|71
|70
|217
|$9,840
|T43
|Brett Quigley
|1
|77
|71
|69
|217
|$9,840
|T48
|Mark Brooks
|2
|71
|74
|73
|218
|$6,994
|T48
|Cameron Beckman
|2
|74
|71
|73
|218
|$6,994
|T48
|Corey Pavin
|2
|77
|68
|73
|218
|$6,994
|T48
|Glen Day
|2
|70
|75
|73
|218
|$6,994
|T48
|Skip Kendall
|2
|72
|72
|74
|218
|$6,994
|T48
|Larry Mize
|2
|70
|77
|71
|218
|$6,994
|T48
|Jerry Smith
|2
|74
|76
|68
|218
|$6,994
|T55
|Joey Sindelar
|3
|74
|70
|75
|219
|$4,920
|T55
|Chris DiMarco
|3
|73
|73
|73
|219
|$4,920
|T55
|Kent Jones
|3
|74
|72
|73
|219
|$4,920
|T55
|Stephen Ames
|3
|72
|75
|72
|219
|$4,920
|T55
|Alex Cejka
|3
|75
|73
|71
|219
|$4,920
|T55
|Fran Quinn
|3
|76
|72
|71
|219
|$4,920
|T61
|Carlos Franco
|4
|73
|71
|76
|220
|$3,840
|T61
|Tommy Tolles
|4
|73
|74
|73
|220
|$3,840
|T61
|John Huston
|4
|74
|74
|72
|220
|$3,840
|T64
|Billy Mayfair
|5
|76
|70
|75
|221
|$3,000
|T64
|Duffy Waldorf
|5
|75
|72
|74
|221
|$3,000
|T64
|Jeff Maggert
|5
|77
|71
|73
|221
|$3,000
|T64
|Scott McCarron
|5
|74
|76
|71
|221
|$3,000
|T68
|David Frost
|6
|73
|76
|73
|222
|$2,256
|T68
|Tom Lehman
|6
|74
|77
|71
|222
|$2,256
|T68
|Michael Allen
|6
|75
|76
|71
|222
|$2,256
|T71
|Frank Lickliter II
|7
|76
|71
|76
|223
|$1,896
|T71
|Mario Tiziani
|7
|76
|75
|72
|223
|$1,896
|73
|Shane Bertsch
|8
|70
|77
|77
|224
|$1,680
|T74
|Scott Verplank
|9
|73
|76
|76
|225
|$1,536
|T74
|Gary Hallberg
|9
|79
|73
|73
|225
|$1,536
|76
|Jeff Sluman
|11
|74
|76
|77
|227
|$1,392
|T77
|Fred Funk
|14
|72
|75
|83
|230
|$1,248
|T77
|Shaun Micheel
|14
|78
|75
|77
|230
|$1,248
|79
|John Smoltz
|16
|80
|78
|74
|232
|$1,104
|80
|Andy North
|19
|79
|74
|82
|235
|$1,032