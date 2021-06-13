2021 American Family Insurance Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/13/2021 at 7:12 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 American Family Insurance Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jerry Kelly, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wis.

The Wisconsin native held on for a one-shot win over a host of Hall of Fame players, including Fred Couples and Miguel Angel Jimenez. Kelly finished the 54-hole event on 14-under 202.

Jim Furyk and Retief Goosen finished in a tie for fourth place on 12-under total.

Kelly won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,400,000 purse.

American Family Insurance Championship recap notes

Kelly wins his sixth PGA Tour Champions title and earns a win in his home state.

The money Kelly -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in two weeks with the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.

2021 American Family Insurance Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Jerry Kelly -14 67 69 66 202 $360,000
T2 Fred Couples -13 68 67 68 203 $192,000
T2 Miguel Angel Jiménez -13 65 69 69 203 $192,000
T4 Jim Furyk -12 68 68 68 204 $128,400
T4 Retief Goosen -12 68 68 68 204 $128,400
6 Brandt Jobe -10 69 70 67 206 $96,000
T7 Steve Stricker -9 70 72 65 207 $70,080
T7 Mike Weir -9 72 70 65 207 $70,080
T7 Dicky Pride -9 70 68 69 207 $70,080
T7 Robert Karlsson -9 69 68 70 207 $70,080
T7 Stephen Leaney -9 70 67 70 207 $70,080
T12 Steve Flesch -8 70 75 63 208 $48,800
T12 Ken Tanigawa -8 68 72 68 208 $48,800
T12 Jay Haas -8 70 67 71 208 $48,800
T15 Rocco Mediate -7 72 70 67 209 $39,600
T15 David Toms -7 70 71 68 209 $39,600
T15 Tom Gillis -7 71 69 69 209 $39,600
T15 Rod Pampling -7 69 69 71 209 $39,600
T19 Doug Barron -6 74 68 68 210 $32,520
T19 Kenny Perry -6 70 70 70 210 $32,520
T21 Scott Parel -5 71 74 66 211 $27,240
T21 Paul Broadhurst -5 71 73 67 211 $27,240
T21 Woody Austin -5 72 70 69 211 $27,240
T21 Paul Goydos -5 72 69 70 211 $27,240
T25 Ken Duke -4 69 72 71 212 $22,880
T25 Scott Dunlap -4 69 72 71 212 $22,880
T25 Marco Dawson -4 71 69 72 212 $22,880
T28 Kirk Triplett -3 72 74 67 213 $19,920
T28 Bernhard Langer -3 70 73 70 213 $19,920
T28 John Senden -3 71 67 75 213 $19,920
T31 Esteban Toledo -2 69 76 69 214 $16,920
T31 Wes Short, Jr. -2 68 74 72 214 $16,920
T31 Tom Byrum -2 72 69 73 214 $16,920
T31 Colin Montgomerie -2 68 72 74 214 $16,920
T35 Ernie Els -1 72 72 71 215 $14,760
T35 Joe Durant -1 70 73 72 215 $14,760
T37 Willie Wood E 71 73 72 216 $12,480
T37 Tim Petrovic E 73 73 70 216 $12,480
T37 Lee Janzen E 73 73 70 216 $12,480
T37 Mike Small E 74 72 70 216 $12,480
T37 David McKenzie E 72 71 73 216 $12,480
T37 Tim Herron E 74 77 65 216 $12,480
T43 Billy Andrade 1 72 71 74 217 $9,840
T43 Vijay Singh 1 72 75 70 217 $9,840
T43 Gene Sauers 1 73 74 70 217 $9,840
T43 Olin Browne 1 76 71 70 217 $9,840
T43 Brett Quigley 1 77 71 69 217 $9,840
T48 Mark Brooks 2 71 74 73 218 $6,994
T48 Cameron Beckman 2 74 71 73 218 $6,994
T48 Corey Pavin 2 77 68 73 218 $6,994
T48 Glen Day 2 70 75 73 218 $6,994
T48 Skip Kendall 2 72 72 74 218 $6,994
T48 Larry Mize 2 70 77 71 218 $6,994
T48 Jerry Smith 2 74 76 68 218 $6,994
T55 Joey Sindelar 3 74 70 75 219 $4,920
T55 Chris DiMarco 3 73 73 73 219 $4,920
T55 Kent Jones 3 74 72 73 219 $4,920
T55 Stephen Ames 3 72 75 72 219 $4,920
T55 Alex Cejka 3 75 73 71 219 $4,920
T55 Fran Quinn 3 76 72 71 219 $4,920
T61 Carlos Franco 4 73 71 76 220 $3,840
T61 Tommy Tolles 4 73 74 73 220 $3,840
T61 John Huston 4 74 74 72 220 $3,840
T64 Billy Mayfair 5 76 70 75 221 $3,000
T64 Duffy Waldorf 5 75 72 74 221 $3,000
T64 Jeff Maggert 5 77 71 73 221 $3,000
T64 Scott McCarron 5 74 76 71 221 $3,000
T68 David Frost 6 73 76 73 222 $2,256
T68 Tom Lehman 6 74 77 71 222 $2,256
T68 Michael Allen 6 75 76 71 222 $2,256
T71 Frank Lickliter II 7 76 71 76 223 $1,896
T71 Mario Tiziani 7 76 75 72 223 $1,896
73 Shane Bertsch 8 70 77 77 224 $1,680
T74 Scott Verplank 9 73 76 76 225 $1,536
T74 Gary Hallberg 9 79 73 73 225 $1,536
76 Jeff Sluman 11 74 76 77 227 $1,392
T77 Fred Funk 14 72 75 83 230 $1,248
T77 Shaun Micheel 14 78 75 77 230 $1,248
79 John Smoltz 16 80 78 74 232 $1,104
80 Andy North 19 79 74 82 235 $1,032

