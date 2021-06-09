2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship marks the continuation of the 2021 LPGA Tour season, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the LPGA Mediheal Championship action.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday play, Golf Channel has coverage, with three hours of coverage each day.

For the first two days of the tournament, Golf Channel is on from 6-9 p.m. Eastern, with the weekend broadcasts going from 7-10 p.m. Eastern.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, June 10

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Friday, June 11

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, June 13