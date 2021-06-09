2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps
2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

06/09/2021 at 10:15 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship marks the continuation of the 2021 LPGA Tour season, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the LPGA Mediheal Championship action.

You can watch the 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday play, Golf Channel has coverage, with three hours of coverage each day.

For the first two days of the tournament, Golf Channel is on from 6-9 p.m. Eastern, with the weekend broadcasts going from 7-10 p.m. Eastern.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, June 10

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Friday, June 11

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10 p.m.

Sunday, June 13

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 7-10 p.m.

