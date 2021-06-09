2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel
LPGA Tour

2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

06/09/2021 at 10:16 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship is the second Bay Area event in a row on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif., hosting the event.

The LPGA Mediheal Championship field is headed by Lydia Ko, Inbee Park and Sei Young Kim, with the world's best players taking on the latest LPGA event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the national championship.

The LPGA Mediheal Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Lake Merced Golf Club.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, June 10: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, June 11: 6-9 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, June 12: 7-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, June 13: 7-10 p.m. on Golf Channel

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!