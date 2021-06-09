2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship is the second Bay Area event in a row on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif., hosting the event.

The LPGA Mediheal Championship field is headed by Lydia Ko, Inbee Park and Sei Young Kim, with the world's best players taking on the latest LPGA event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the national championship.

The LPGA Mediheal Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Lake Merced Golf Club.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern