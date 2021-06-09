2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree betting odds have been released for the week at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.
The betting favorites this week are Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, who are coming into the week at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.
Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick are both 14-to-1.
Sungjae Im sits on 20-to-1.
2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, subbing in for the Canadian Open. Congaree Golf Club is a Tom Fazio design that seeks to play firm and fast, quite like a course in the Australian Sandbelt. It plays long, and it's going to demand a lot of players around the greens.
2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree betting odds: Outright winner
- Dustin Johnson: +800
- Brooks Koepka: +800
- Tyrrell Hatton: +1400
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +1400
- Sungjae Im: +2000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2500
- Harris English: +2500
- Lucas Glover: +3500
- Harold Varner III: +3500
- Ian Poulter: +4000
- Alex Noren: +4000
- Patton Kizzire: +4000
- Keith Mitchell: +4000
- Kevin Kisner: +4000
- Brandt Snedeker: +5000
- Garrick Higgo: +5000
- Doc Redman: +6000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +6000
- Scott Stallings: +6000
- C.T. Pan: +6000
- Russell Knox: +6000
- Luke List: +6000
- Ben Martin: +6000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +8000
- Martin Laird: +8000
- Rory Sabbatini: +8000
- Pat Perez: +8000
- Matthew NeSmith: +8000
- J.T. Poston: +8000
- Sepp Straka: +8000
- Vincent Whaley: +8000
- Erik Van Rooyen: +8000
- Richy Werenski: +10000
- Seamus Power: +10000
- Bo Hoag: +10000
- Peter Uihlein: +10000
- Jason Dufner: +10000
- Scott Piercy: +10000
- Tom Lewis: +10000
- Wilco Nienaber: +12500
- David Lipsky: +12500
- Sung Kang: +12500
- Camilo Villegas: +12500
- Nick Taylor: +12500
- Byeong Hun An: +12500
- Bronson Burgoon: +12500
- Nate Lashley: +12500
- Vaughn Taylor: +12500
- Patrick Rodgers: +12500
- Kramer Hickok: +15000
- Joseph Bramlett: +15000
- Mark Hubbard: +15000
- John Huh: +15000
- Andrew Putnam: +15000
- Brian Stuard: +15000
- Roger Sloan: +15000
- James Hahn: +15000
- Ryan Armour: +15000
- Kevin Chappell: +15000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +15000
- John Pak: +15000
- Davis Thompson: +15000
- Adam Schenk: +15000
- Tyler McCumber: +15000
- Danny Lee: +15000
- Henrik Norlander: +15000
- Padraig Harrington: +15000
- Brice Garnett: +15000
- Hank Lebioda: +15000
- Chez Reavie: +15000
- Peter Malnati: +15000
- Chase Seiffert: +20000
- Cameron Percy: +20000
- J.J. Spaun: +20000
- Mark Anderson: +20000
- Luke Donald: +20000
- Rob Oppenheim: +20000
- Xinjun Zhang: +20000
- Robby Shelton: +20000
- Tyler Duncan: +20000
- Sam Ryder: +20000
- Chesson Hadley: +25000
- Will Gordon: +25000
- Anirban Lahiri: +25000
- Aaron Baddeley: +25000
- Wes Roach: +25000
- Ted Potter Jr: +25000
- Scott Brown: +25000
- Sean O'Hair: +25000
- Cole Hammer: +25000
- Rafael Campos: +25000
- J.B. Holmes: +25000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +30000
- Beau Hossler: +30000
- Austin Cook: +30000
- Grayson Murray: +30000
- Kris Ventura: +30000
- Roberto Castro: +30000
- Lucas Bjerrgaard: +30000
- Brian Gay: +30000
- Kevin Tway: +30000
- Bryson Nimmer: +30000
- Hudson Swafford: +30000
- David Hearn: +30000
- Michael Gligic: +30000
- Josh Teater: +30000
- David Lingmerth: +30000
- Ryan Brehm: +40000
- Rhein Gibson: +40000
- Zack Sucher: +40000
- Scott Harrington: +40000
- Nelson Ledesma: +40000
- Fabian Gomez: +40000
- Andres Romero: +40000
- Johnson Wagner: +40000
- D.J. Trahan: +40000
- Bill Haas: +50000
- Sebastian Cappelen: +50000
- Chris Baker: +50000
- Shawn Stefani: +50000
- Jonathan Byrd: +50000
- Ryan Blaum: +50000
- Greg Chalmers: +50000
- Arjun Atwal: +50000
- Jonas Blixt: +50000
- Ricky Barnes: +50000
- Nick Watney: +50000
- Michael Kim: +50000
- Bo Van Pelt: +50000
- Ben Taylor: +60000
- George McNeill: +60000
- Carl Pettersson: +60000
- Hunter Mahan: +60000
- Michael Gellerman: +60000
- Cody Blick: +60000
- Omar Uresti: +100000
- Smylie Kaufman: +100000
- Derek Ernst: +100000
- Matt Every: +100000
- Dominic Bozzelli: +100000
- William McGirt: +100000
- Jim Knous: +100000
- Charlie Beljan: +100000
- Robert Garrigus: +100000
- J.J. Henry: +100000
- Parker McLachlin: +100000
- Kevin Stadler: +100000
- D.A. Points: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +100000
- Tain Lee: +100000
- Broc Everett: +100000
- Brant Peaper: +100000
- Kelly Mitchum: +200000
- Richard S. Johnson: +200000
- John Rollins: +200000
- Harrison Frazar: +200000