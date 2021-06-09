2021 American Family Insurance Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 America Family Insurance Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at University Ridge Golf Club in Madison, Wis.

The betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at 4-to-1 (+400) betting odds.

Jim Furyk is on 9-to-1, while Alex Cejka and Jerry Kelly are at 12-to-1.

Bernhard Langer and Mike Weir are on 14-to-1.

2021 America Family Insurance Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is back in Wisconsin for what amounts to an event hosted by Steve Stricker. Alex Cejka is looking for a third win on the year, while Jim Furyk is looking to get on the board this season.

2021 America Family Insurance Championship betting odds: Outright winner