Here’s why LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour players can use laser rangefinders in competition

The LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour will soon allow their players to use laser rangefinders in competition during most weeks of their scheduled seasons.

The announcement comes at the same time the tours announced a deal with VoiceCaddie to become the tours' official laser rangefinder provider. All players on the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour, Symetra Tour and LET Access Series will be given one of the company's rangefinders, which is equipped with competition mode to turn off the slope-reading function that is banned by the Rules of Golf during competition. The Rules of Golf permit the use of laser rangefinders in competition but afford a local rule to be implemented which bans their use.

Rangefinders will be allowed in two weeks at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, conducted with the PGA of America, which had already announced it was allowing players to use laser rangefinders in their biggest championships, including last month at the PGA Championship.

After the tournament, the LPGA and LET will allow their players to use laser rangefinders in competition. In the weeks when their tournaments are conducted by other entities -- primarily the US Women's Open (USGA) and the AIG Women's Open (R&A) -- the decision over rangefinder use will be up to those governing bodies.