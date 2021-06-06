Who is the youngest winner in US Women’s Open history?

The US Women's Open dates back to 1946, and in its history as the longest-running women's major championship, the championship has produced some young winners. However, there are two winners in particular who were under the age of 21 when they won the biggest tournament in women's golf.

The youngest US Women's Open winner in history is Inbee Park, who was 19 years, 11 months, 17 days old when she won the 2008 US Women's Open at Interlachen Country Club in Minnesota. She later went on to win another half-dozen majors, making her the most prolific major championship winner of her era.

Park's win also helped her supplant Se Ri Pak as the youngest US Women's Open winner in history. Se Ri Pak became the youngest US Women's Open winner in 1998, when she came over from South Korea and won at Blackwolf Run in Wisconsin at 20 years, 9 months, 7 days old after taking a playoff against Jenny Chuasiriporn.

In Gee Chun is the third-youngest US Women's Open winner, taking the championship in 2015 at 20 years, 11 months, 2 days old.

Lydia Ko is the youngest winner of an LPGA major, winning the 2015 Evian Championship at 18 years, 4 months, 20 days old.

Youngest US Women's Open winners in history