Who is the youngest major winner in LPGA Tour history?

On rare occasions, young golfers break through on the biggest stages in golf, winning major championships at precocious ages. It doesn't happen often, but when it does, history is made.

In the history of the LPGA Tour and its current five major championships, particularly since 1998, there have been a variety of major winners who are 21 years old or younger.

Among the world's best professional tours, the LPGA has seen the most teenage winners. However, Lydia Ko is the youngest major winner in LPGA Tour history.

Lydia Ko became the youngest major winner in LPGA Tour history when she won the 2015 Evian Championship at 18 years, 4 months, 20 days old.

At the time, Ko's win meant she supplanted Morgan Pressel as the youngest major champion in LPGA history. Pressel won the 2007 Kraft Nabisco Championship, which is now called the ANA Inspiration, at 18 years, 10 months, 9 days old. A year after Ko's win, though, Brooke Henderson became the second-youngest LPGA major winner by taking the 2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship in a playoff against Ko at Sahalee Golf Club in Washington at 18 years, 9 months, 2 days old.

Youngest major winners in LPGA Tour history

Lydia Ko - 18 years, 4 months, 20 days (2015 Evian Championship) Brooke Henderson - 18 years, 9 months, 2 days (2016 KPMG Women's PGA Championship) Morgan Pressel - 18 years, 10 months, 9 days (2007 Kraft Nabisco Championship) Lexi Thompson - 19 years, 1 month, 27 days (2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship) Yani Tseng - 19 years, 4 months, 6 days (2008 McDonald's LPGA Championship) Inbee Park - 19 years, 11 months, 17 days (2008 U.S. Women's Open) Sandra Post - 20 years, 19 days (1968 LPGA Championship) Ji-yai Shin - 20 years, 3 months, 6 days (2008 Women's British Open) Se Ri Pak - 20 years, 7 months, 19 days (1998 McDonald's LPGA Championship) Se Ri Pak - 20 years, 9 months, 7 days (1998 U.S. Women's Open)

Youngest winners of each LPGA Tour major