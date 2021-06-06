When’s the last time an amateur won an LPGA Tour tournament?

It hasn't been all that long since the last time an amateur won on the LPGA Tour.

The last amateur to win on the LPGA Tour is Lydia Ko, who won the Canadian Women's Open (now called the Canada Pacific Women's Open) in back-to-back years in 2012 and '13 at the ages of 15 and 16.

Back in 2012, Ko became the first amateur winner on the LPGA in 43 years, since JoAnne Carner won the 1969 Burdine's Invitational.

Ultimately, Ko turned professional and went on a dominant run, getting to No. 1 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking and winning a pair of major championships.

At the 2021 US Women's Open, Megha Ganne is looking to become the first amateur to win an LPGA major since Catherine LaCoste won the 1967 US Women's Open after Betsy Rawls was disqualified for signing for a score lower than what she shot in the final round.

Amateurs to win on the LPGA Tour