2021 US Women’s Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 US Women's Open purse is set for $5.5 million, with 62 professional players who complete four rounds at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the US Women's Open prize pool is at $1,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $594,000. If amateur Megha Ganne wins, the leading professional player will win the first-place prize money, with the rest of the field paid accordingly.

In 2019, the total purse was increased $500,000 from the 2018 US Women's Open purse. At the CME Group Tour Championship at the end of the LPGA season, the winner will earn $1.5 million, combining the tournament purse and the bonus for winning the season-long Race to the CME Globe.

Each professional missing the cut is paid $4,000 by the USGA, which presents this championship. Amateur expenses in competing in the championship are covered by the USGA via stipend.

The US women's Open field is headed by Lexi Thompson, Inbee Park, Yuka Saso and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 6-over 148 or better, with the top 60 players and ties making the cut. There is no secondary cut rule.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 600 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The top 60 players and ties earn Race to the CME Globe points.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Drive On Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2021 US Women's Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $1,000,000

2. $594,000

3. $381,974

4. $267,765

5. $223,022

6. $197,751

7. $178,280

8. $159,671

9. $144,508

10. $132,733

11. $121,131

12. $111,999

13. $104,360

14. $96,319

15. $89,427

16. $83,683

17. $79,088

18. $74,494

19. $69,899

20. $65,304

21. $61,341

22. $57,378

23. $53,530

24. $49,969

25. $46,867

26. $44,225

27. $42,215

28. $40,434

29. $38,711

30. $36,988

31. $35,265

32. $33,542

33. $31,819

34. $30,268

35. $29,005

36. $27,741

37. $26,535

38. $25,386

39. $24,237

40. $23,089

41. $21,940

42. $20,791

43. $19,642

44. $18,494

45. $17,345

46. $16,311

47. $15,277

48. $14,301

49. $13,727

50. $13,152

51. $12,808

52. $12,520

53. $12,291

54. $12,176

55. $12,061

56. $11,946

57. $11,831

58. $11,716

59. $11,602

60. $11,487

61. $11,372

62. $11,257

