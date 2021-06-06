2021 the Memorial Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2021 the Memorial Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Cantlay, who won his second Memorial title with a playoff win at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

After winding up tied after regulation at 13-under 275, Cantlay and Collin Morikawa went to a playoff on the par-4 18th hole. On that playoff hole, Cantlay managed to save pare and beat Morikawa, whose mudball from the fairway didn't get to the putting surface.

Scottie Scheffler finished alone in third, two shots out of the playoff.

Jon Rahm was 54-hole leader with a six-shot advantage, but he was forced to withdraw from the tournament when he was informed of a positive COVID-19 test after he completed his third round.

Cantlay won the $1,674,000 winner's share of the $9,300,000 purse.

the Memorial Tournament recap notes

Cantlay earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Cantlay also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 68 players finished the tournament in the 32nd event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-over 146 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to South Carolina next week for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club.

2021 the Memorial Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Patrick Cantlay -13 69 67 68 71 275 $1,674,000
2 Collin Morikawa -13 66 72 66 71 275 $1,013,700
3 Scottie Scheffler -11 67 71 69 70 277 $641,700
4 Branden Grace -10 68 72 67 71 278 $455,700
5 Patrick Reed -8 71 71 69 69 280 $381,300
T6 Jimmy Walker -6 74 69 74 65 282 $313,875
T6 Shane Lowry -6 69 71 72 70 282 $313,875
T6 Max Homa -6 69 69 72 72 282 $313,875
T9 Aaron Wise -5 72 70 70 71 283 $262,725
T9 Si Woo Kim -5 73 70 68 72 283 $262,725
T11 Rickie Fowler -4 69 70 75 70 284 $225,525
T11 Xander Schauffele -4 68 70 74 72 284 $225,525
T13 Kevin Streelman -3 72 72 73 68 285 $182,125
T13 Alex Noren -3 73 69 75 68 285 $182,125
T13 Bo Hoag -3 68 73 72 72 285 $182,125
T16 Adam Scott -2 74 68 71 73 286 $155,775
T16 Carlos Ortiz -2 71 68 72 75 286 $155,775
T18 Talor Gooch -1 74 71 71 71 287 $110,670
T18 Bryson DeChambeau -1 71 72 73 71 287 $110,670
T18 Rory McIlroy -1 72 72 71 72 287 $110,670
T18 Louis Oosthuizen -1 72 71 72 72 287 $110,670
T18 Jordan Spieth -1 76 67 71 73 287 $110,670
T18 Antoine Rozner -1 72 72 69 74 287 $110,670
T18 Vaughn Taylor -1 69 72 71 75 287 $110,670
T18 Lucas Herbert -1 71 69 71 76 287 $110,670
T26 Cameron Tringale E 70 76 73 69 288 $67,890
T26 Xinjun Zhang E 73 68 75 72 288 $67,890
T26 Danny Willett E 75 71 69 73 288 $67,890
T26 Adam Long E 67 77 71 73 288 $67,890
T26 Chris Kirk E 67 74 74 73 288 $67,890
T26 Jim Herman E 72 68 72 76 288 $67,890
T32 Sahith Theegala 1 69 76 73 71 289 $53,103
T32 Tony Finau 1 72 68 76 73 289 $53,103
T32 Sung Kang 1 70 72 74 73 289 $53,103
T32 Robby Shelton 1 71 71 73 74 289 $53,103
T32 Joel Dahmen 1 68 73 73 75 289 $53,103
T37 Jason Dufner 2 70 73 77 70 290 $42,315
T37 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2 69 77 72 72 290 $42,315
T37 Rafa Cabrera Bello 2 68 72 78 72 290 $42,315
T37 Brendan Steele 2 69 73 75 73 290 $42,315
T37 Lucas Glover 2 72 70 72 76 290 $42,315
T42 Doc Redman 3 75 71 74 71 291 $33,015
T42 Nick Taylor 3 68 74 77 72 291 $33,015
T42 Mark Hubbard 3 73 72 72 74 291 $33,015
T42 Kyle Stanley 3 70 71 75 75 291 $33,015
T42 Justin Thomas 3 69 72 75 75 291 $33,015
T47 Stewart Cink 4 70 74 77 71 292 $26,009
T47 Harold Varner III 4 72 73 75 72 292 $26,009
T47 Viktor Hovland 4 72 70 76 74 292 $26,009
T50 Brandon Hagy 5 76 70 77 70 293 $23,343
T50 Sam Burns 5 71 71 75 76 293 $23,343
T50 Troy Merritt 5 74 70 71 78 293 $23,343
T53 Martin Laird 6 74 72 74 74 294 $21,995
T53 Brendon Todd 6 72 72 74 76 294 $21,995
T53 Corey Conners 6 74 69 74 77 294 $21,995
T53 Charl Schwartzel 6 70 72 75 77 294 $21,995
T57 Charley Hoffman 7 72 71 80 72 295 $21,111
T57 Tyler Strafaci 7 74 71 78 72 295 $21,111
T57 Russell Knox 7 72 73 75 75 295 $21,111
T57 Marc Leishman 7 69 75 75 76 295 $21,111
T57 C.T. Pan 7 74 70 74 77 295 $21,111
T62 Hudson Swafford 8 72 73 78 73 296 $20,460
T62 Hideki Matsuyama 8 73 68 79 76 296 $20,460
64 Michael Thompson 9 70 73 73 81 297 $20,181
T65 K.H. Lee 10 74 71 79 74 298 $19,902
T65 J.T. Poston 10 69 74 78 77 298 $19,902
67 Billy Horschel 13 76 70 82 73 301 $19,623
68 Harry Higgs 17 76 69 76 84 305 $19,437

