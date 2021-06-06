2021 the Memorial Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 the Memorial Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Cantlay, who won his second Memorial title with a playoff win at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

After winding up tied after regulation at 13-under 275, Cantlay and Collin Morikawa went to a playoff on the par-4 18th hole. On that playoff hole, Cantlay managed to save pare and beat Morikawa, whose mudball from the fairway didn't get to the putting surface.

Scottie Scheffler finished alone in third, two shots out of the playoff.

Jon Rahm was 54-hole leader with a six-shot advantage, but he was forced to withdraw from the tournament when he was informed of a positive COVID-19 test after he completed his third round.

Cantlay won the $1,674,000 winner's share of the $9,300,000 purse.

the Memorial Tournament recap notes

Cantlay earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Cantlay also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 68 players finished the tournament in the 32nd event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 2-over 146 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to South Carolina next week for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club.

2021 the Memorial Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

