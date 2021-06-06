2021 Rex Hospital Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Rex Hospital Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Mito Pereira, who earned a playoff win at The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation in Raleigh, N.C.

Pereira and Stephan Jaeger got into a playoff after finishing regulation tied on 21-under 263. With a birdie 3 on the first playoff hole, however, Pereira emerged victorious and denied the German an instant Three-Win Promotion to the PGA Tour.

Stuart Macdonald and Taylor Moore finished tied for third place, two shots out of the playoff.

Pereira won the $117,000 winner's share of the $650,000 purse.

Rex Hospital Open recap notes

Pereira earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 138 or better, with 85 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greenville, S.C.

2021 Rex Hospital Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details