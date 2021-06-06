2021 Rex Hospital Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Rex Hospital Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/06/2021 at 8:01 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Rex Hospital Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Mito Pereira, who earned a playoff win at The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation in Raleigh, N.C.

Pereira and Stephan Jaeger got into a playoff after finishing regulation tied on 21-under 263. With a birdie 3 on the first playoff hole, however, Pereira emerged victorious and denied the German an instant Three-Win Promotion to the PGA Tour.

Stuart Macdonald and Taylor Moore finished tied for third place, two shots out of the playoff.

Pereira won the $117,000 winner's share of the $650,000 purse.

Rex Hospital Open recap notes

Pereira earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 4-under 138 or better, with 85 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greenville, S.C.

2021 Rex Hospital Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Mito Pereira -21 62 67 67 67 263 $117,000
2 Stephan Jaeger -21 66 67 63 67 263 $58,500
T3 Stuart Macdonald -19 70 64 65 66 265 $34,125
T3 Taylor Moore -19 68 65 64 68 265 $34,125
5 Brandon Harkins -18 67 67 69 63 266 $24,700
T6 Taylor Dickson -17 67 68 69 63 267 $20,800
T6 Vince India -17 66 69 66 66 267 $20,800
T6 Stephen Franken -17 68 65 67 67 267 $20,800
T9 Mark D. Anderson -16 66 68 66 68 268 $16,608
T9 Tom Whitney -16 67 67 64 70 268 $16,608
T9 Andrew Novak -16 61 71 64 72 268 $16,608
T12 Kyle Reifers -15 69 68 68 64 269 $13,325
T12 Callum Tarren -15 67 66 67 69 269 $13,325
T12 Chad Ramey -15 68 70 61 70 269 $13,325
T15 Justin Lower -14 69 66 68 67 270 $11,050
T15 Ben Kohles -14 68 64 70 68 270 $11,050
T15 Scott Gutschewski -14 67 67 67 69 270 $11,050
T18 Adam Svensson -13 65 71 70 65 271 $8,515
T18 Max Rottluff -13 70 65 69 67 271 $8,515
T18 Brian Campbell -13 65 71 68 67 271 $8,515
T18 Kevin Roy -13 64 70 69 68 271 $8,515
T18 David Kocher -13 65 69 68 69 271 $8,515
T23 Zecheng Dou -12 68 70 68 66 272 $5,667
T23 Dawie van der Walt -12 64 74 68 66 272 $5,667
T23 Taylor Pendrith -12 70 67 70 65 272 $5,667
T23 J.T. Griffin -12 69 66 69 68 272 $5,667
T23 Paul D. Haley -12 66 69 68 69 272 $5,667
T23 Max Greyserman -12 66 71 66 69 272 $5,667
T23 Trey Mullinax -12 68 68 65 71 272 $5,667
T30 Nicholas Lindheim -11 66 70 71 66 273 $4,066
T30 Jared Wolfe -11 69 67 70 67 273 $4,066
T30 Curtis Thompson -11 69 68 68 68 273 $4,066
T30 Cameron Percy -11 67 68 70 68 273 $4,066
T30 Daniel McCarthy -11 66 71 68 68 273 $4,066
T30 Carl Yuan -11 67 70 68 68 273 $4,066
T30 Rick Lamb -11 66 69 69 69 273 $4,066
T30 Lee Hodges -11 68 65 70 70 273 $4,066
T30 George Cunningham -11 64 70 67 72 273 $4,066
T39 John VanDerLaan -10 68 69 70 67 274 $3,315
T39 David Lipsky -10 68 67 69 70 274 $3,315
T39 Paul Barjon -10 68 67 69 70 274 $3,315
T39 Grant Hirschman -10 68 70 72 64 274 $3,315
T43 Davis Riley -9 66 71 70 68 275 $3,006
T43 Chandler Blanchet -9 69 68 71 67 275 $3,006
T43 Brandon Wu -9 67 68 73 67 275 $3,006
T43 Derek Ernst -9 64 66 74 71 275 $3,006
T43 Zack Sucher -9 67 70 67 71 275 $3,006
T43 KK Limbhasut -9 64 69 76 66 275 $3,006
T49 Grayson Murray -8 69 67 72 68 276 $2,792
T49 Max McGreevy -8 69 69 69 69 276 $2,792
T49 Zach Wright -8 64 71 73 68 276 $2,792
T49 Arjun Atwal -8 66 68 74 68 276 $2,792
T49 Tyrone Van Aswegen -8 65 73 71 67 276 $2,792
T49 Anders Albertson -8 65 73 72 66 276 $2,792
T55 Brian Richey -7 68 70 70 69 277 $2,698
T55 Scott Langley -7 68 69 72 68 277 $2,698
T55 Jamie Arnold -7 68 70 71 68 277 $2,698
T55 Seth Reeves -7 66 70 68 73 277 $2,698
T55 Kevin Dougherty -7 69 69 71 68 277 $2,698
T55 Brady Schnell -7 69 69 72 67 277 $2,698
T61 Nicolas Echavarria -6 70 68 67 73 278 $2,626
T61 Blayne Barber -6 68 68 73 69 278 $2,626
T61 Matt Atkins -6 70 68 71 69 278 $2,626
T61 Rafael Campos -6 66 71 73 68 278 $2,626
T61 Shad Tuten -6 69 66 68 75 278 $2,626
T66 Roberto Diaz -5 69 67 71 72 279 $2,555
T66 Jack Maguire -5 69 66 71 73 279 $2,555
T66 Erik Barnes -5 67 70 72 70 279 $2,555
T66 Andy Pope -5 70 68 71 70 279 $2,555
T66 Carson Young -5 71 67 72 69 279 $2,555
T66 Brad Fritsch -5 66 71 74 68 279 $2,555
T72 Pontus Nyholm (a) -4 66 72 72 70 280 --
T72 Peter Uihlein -4 68 70 74 68 280 $2,509
T74 Billy Kennerly -3 70 68 69 74 281 $2,477
T74 Brett Stegmaier -3 69 68 72 72 281 $2,477
T74 Whee Kim -3 63 74 73 71 281 $2,477
T74 Wade Binfield -3 69 68 74 70 281 $2,477
T78 Cameron Young -2 70 66 71 75 282 $2,425
T78 Jim Knous -2 71 67 70 74 282 $2,425
T78 Kyle Jones -2 69 69 73 71 282 $2,425
T78 Ryan McCormick -2 67 69 77 69 282 $2,425
T82 Harry Hall -1 71 66 70 76 283 $2,386
T82 Michael Miller -1 68 69 74 72 283 $2,386
84 Bobby Bai 1 66 71 78 70 285 $2,366
85 Alvaro Ortiz 6 67 71 73 79 290 $2,353

