2021 Rex Hospital Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Rex Hospital Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Mito Pereira, who earned a playoff win at The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation in Raleigh, N.C.
Pereira and Stephan Jaeger got into a playoff after finishing regulation tied on 21-under 263. With a birdie 3 on the first playoff hole, however, Pereira emerged victorious and denied the German an instant Three-Win Promotion to the PGA Tour.
Stuart Macdonald and Taylor Moore finished tied for third place, two shots out of the playoff.
Pereira won the $117,000 winner's share of the $650,000 purse.
Rex Hospital Open recap notes
Pereira earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.
This week the cut was made at 4-under 138 or better, with 85 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greenville, S.C.
2021 Rex Hospital Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Mito Pereira
|-21
|62
|67
|67
|67
|263
|$117,000
|2
|Stephan Jaeger
|-21
|66
|67
|63
|67
|263
|$58,500
|T3
|Stuart Macdonald
|-19
|70
|64
|65
|66
|265
|$34,125
|T3
|Taylor Moore
|-19
|68
|65
|64
|68
|265
|$34,125
|5
|Brandon Harkins
|-18
|67
|67
|69
|63
|266
|$24,700
|T6
|Taylor Dickson
|-17
|67
|68
|69
|63
|267
|$20,800
|T6
|Vince India
|-17
|66
|69
|66
|66
|267
|$20,800
|T6
|Stephen Franken
|-17
|68
|65
|67
|67
|267
|$20,800
|T9
|Mark D. Anderson
|-16
|66
|68
|66
|68
|268
|$16,608
|T9
|Tom Whitney
|-16
|67
|67
|64
|70
|268
|$16,608
|T9
|Andrew Novak
|-16
|61
|71
|64
|72
|268
|$16,608
|T12
|Kyle Reifers
|-15
|69
|68
|68
|64
|269
|$13,325
|T12
|Callum Tarren
|-15
|67
|66
|67
|69
|269
|$13,325
|T12
|Chad Ramey
|-15
|68
|70
|61
|70
|269
|$13,325
|T15
|Justin Lower
|-14
|69
|66
|68
|67
|270
|$11,050
|T15
|Ben Kohles
|-14
|68
|64
|70
|68
|270
|$11,050
|T15
|Scott Gutschewski
|-14
|67
|67
|67
|69
|270
|$11,050
|T18
|Adam Svensson
|-13
|65
|71
|70
|65
|271
|$8,515
|T18
|Max Rottluff
|-13
|70
|65
|69
|67
|271
|$8,515
|T18
|Brian Campbell
|-13
|65
|71
|68
|67
|271
|$8,515
|T18
|Kevin Roy
|-13
|64
|70
|69
|68
|271
|$8,515
|T18
|David Kocher
|-13
|65
|69
|68
|69
|271
|$8,515
|T23
|Zecheng Dou
|-12
|68
|70
|68
|66
|272
|$5,667
|T23
|Dawie van der Walt
|-12
|64
|74
|68
|66
|272
|$5,667
|T23
|Taylor Pendrith
|-12
|70
|67
|70
|65
|272
|$5,667
|T23
|J.T. Griffin
|-12
|69
|66
|69
|68
|272
|$5,667
|T23
|Paul D. Haley
|-12
|66
|69
|68
|69
|272
|$5,667
|T23
|Max Greyserman
|-12
|66
|71
|66
|69
|272
|$5,667
|T23
|Trey Mullinax
|-12
|68
|68
|65
|71
|272
|$5,667
|T30
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-11
|66
|70
|71
|66
|273
|$4,066
|T30
|Jared Wolfe
|-11
|69
|67
|70
|67
|273
|$4,066
|T30
|Curtis Thompson
|-11
|69
|68
|68
|68
|273
|$4,066
|T30
|Cameron Percy
|-11
|67
|68
|70
|68
|273
|$4,066
|T30
|Daniel McCarthy
|-11
|66
|71
|68
|68
|273
|$4,066
|T30
|Carl Yuan
|-11
|67
|70
|68
|68
|273
|$4,066
|T30
|Rick Lamb
|-11
|66
|69
|69
|69
|273
|$4,066
|T30
|Lee Hodges
|-11
|68
|65
|70
|70
|273
|$4,066
|T30
|George Cunningham
|-11
|64
|70
|67
|72
|273
|$4,066
|T39
|John VanDerLaan
|-10
|68
|69
|70
|67
|274
|$3,315
|T39
|David Lipsky
|-10
|68
|67
|69
|70
|274
|$3,315
|T39
|Paul Barjon
|-10
|68
|67
|69
|70
|274
|$3,315
|T39
|Grant Hirschman
|-10
|68
|70
|72
|64
|274
|$3,315
|T43
|Davis Riley
|-9
|66
|71
|70
|68
|275
|$3,006
|T43
|Chandler Blanchet
|-9
|69
|68
|71
|67
|275
|$3,006
|T43
|Brandon Wu
|-9
|67
|68
|73
|67
|275
|$3,006
|T43
|Derek Ernst
|-9
|64
|66
|74
|71
|275
|$3,006
|T43
|Zack Sucher
|-9
|67
|70
|67
|71
|275
|$3,006
|T43
|KK Limbhasut
|-9
|64
|69
|76
|66
|275
|$3,006
|T49
|Grayson Murray
|-8
|69
|67
|72
|68
|276
|$2,792
|T49
|Max McGreevy
|-8
|69
|69
|69
|69
|276
|$2,792
|T49
|Zach Wright
|-8
|64
|71
|73
|68
|276
|$2,792
|T49
|Arjun Atwal
|-8
|66
|68
|74
|68
|276
|$2,792
|T49
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|-8
|65
|73
|71
|67
|276
|$2,792
|T49
|Anders Albertson
|-8
|65
|73
|72
|66
|276
|$2,792
|T55
|Brian Richey
|-7
|68
|70
|70
|69
|277
|$2,698
|T55
|Scott Langley
|-7
|68
|69
|72
|68
|277
|$2,698
|T55
|Jamie Arnold
|-7
|68
|70
|71
|68
|277
|$2,698
|T55
|Seth Reeves
|-7
|66
|70
|68
|73
|277
|$2,698
|T55
|Kevin Dougherty
|-7
|69
|69
|71
|68
|277
|$2,698
|T55
|Brady Schnell
|-7
|69
|69
|72
|67
|277
|$2,698
|T61
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-6
|70
|68
|67
|73
|278
|$2,626
|T61
|Blayne Barber
|-6
|68
|68
|73
|69
|278
|$2,626
|T61
|Matt Atkins
|-6
|70
|68
|71
|69
|278
|$2,626
|T61
|Rafael Campos
|-6
|66
|71
|73
|68
|278
|$2,626
|T61
|Shad Tuten
|-6
|69
|66
|68
|75
|278
|$2,626
|T66
|Roberto Diaz
|-5
|69
|67
|71
|72
|279
|$2,555
|T66
|Jack Maguire
|-5
|69
|66
|71
|73
|279
|$2,555
|T66
|Erik Barnes
|-5
|67
|70
|72
|70
|279
|$2,555
|T66
|Andy Pope
|-5
|70
|68
|71
|70
|279
|$2,555
|T66
|Carson Young
|-5
|71
|67
|72
|69
|279
|$2,555
|T66
|Brad Fritsch
|-5
|66
|71
|74
|68
|279
|$2,555
|T72
|Pontus Nyholm (a)
|-4
|66
|72
|72
|70
|280
|--
|T72
|Peter Uihlein
|-4
|68
|70
|74
|68
|280
|$2,509
|T74
|Billy Kennerly
|-3
|70
|68
|69
|74
|281
|$2,477
|T74
|Brett Stegmaier
|-3
|69
|68
|72
|72
|281
|$2,477
|T74
|Whee Kim
|-3
|63
|74
|73
|71
|281
|$2,477
|T74
|Wade Binfield
|-3
|69
|68
|74
|70
|281
|$2,477
|T78
|Cameron Young
|-2
|70
|66
|71
|75
|282
|$2,425
|T78
|Jim Knous
|-2
|71
|67
|70
|74
|282
|$2,425
|T78
|Kyle Jones
|-2
|69
|69
|73
|71
|282
|$2,425
|T78
|Ryan McCormick
|-2
|67
|69
|77
|69
|282
|$2,425
|T82
|Harry Hall
|-1
|71
|66
|70
|76
|283
|$2,386
|T82
|Michael Miller
|-1
|68
|69
|74
|72
|283
|$2,386
|84
|Bobby Bai
|1
|66
|71
|78
|70
|285
|$2,366
|85
|Alvaro Ortiz
|6
|67
|71
|73
|79
|290
|$2,353