2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.
The Palmetto Championship at Congaree field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a replacement event for the RBC Canadian Open, which had to be canceled for a second-consecutive year over COVID-19 protocols in Canada.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $7.3 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree field
- Byeong Hun An
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Arjun Atwal
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Ricky Barnes
- Charlie Beljan
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Ryan Blaum
- Jonas Blixt
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Roberto Castro
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- Austin Cook
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Matt Every
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Harrison Frazar
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Cole Hammer
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- David Hearn
- J.J. Henry
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- J.B. Holmes
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Richard S. Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Smylie Kaufman
- Michael Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jim Knous
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Brooks Koepka
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- Danny Lee
- Tom Lewis
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Tyler McCumber
- William McGirt
- Parker McLachlin
- George McNeill
- Keith Mitchell
- Kelly Mitchum
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Wilco Nienaber
- Bryson Nimmer
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Rob Oppenheim
- John Pak
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Ted Potter Jr.
- Ian Poulter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- John Rollins
- Andres Romero
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Shawn Stefani
- Sepp Straka
- Brian Stuard
- Zack Sucher
- Hudson Swafford
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Peter Uihlein
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Johnson Wagner
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 7. Brooks Koepka
- 10. Tyrrell Hatton
- 18. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 25. Sungjae Im
- 26. Harris English
- 32. Tommy Fleetwood
- 48. Kevin Kisner