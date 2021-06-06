2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

The Palmetto Championship at Congaree field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a replacement event for the RBC Canadian Open, which had to be canceled for a second-consecutive year over COVID-19 protocols in Canada.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $7.3 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree field

Byeong Hun An

Mark Anderson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Arjun Atwal

Aaron Baddeley

Chris Baker

Ricky Barnes

Charlie Beljan

Lucas Bjerregaard

Ryan Blaum

Jonas Blixt

Dominic Bozzelli

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Jonathan Byrd

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafael Campos

Sebastian Cappelen

Roberto Castro

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

Austin Cook

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Matt Every

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Harrison Frazar

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Cole Hammer

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

David Hearn

J.J. Henry

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

J.B. Holmes

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Richard S. Johnson

Sung Kang

Smylie Kaufman

Michael Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Jim Knous

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Brooks Koepka

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

Danny Lee

Tom Lewis

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Hunter Mahan

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Tyler McCumber

William McGirt

Parker McLachlin

George McNeill

Keith Mitchell

Kelly Mitchum

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Wilco Nienaber

Bryson Nimmer

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Rob Oppenheim

John Pak

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Ted Potter Jr.

Ian Poulter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Wes Roach

Patrick Rodgers

John Rollins

Andres Romero

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Chase Seiffert

Robby Shelton

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Shawn Stefani

Sepp Straka

Brian Stuard

Zack Sucher

Hudson Swafford

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Peter Uihlein

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Johnson Wagner

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Danny Willett

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree field