2021 US Women’s Open streaming: How to watch online through the US Open apps and website, Peacock

The 2021 US Women's Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from The Olympic Club in San Francisco. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Women's Open action.

You can watch the 2021 US Women's Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock brings together 30 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On the first two days, Peacock kicks off the broadcast with two hours of streaming before moving to Golf Channel. On Saturday, things start on Golf Channel, then go to NBC in the evening.

For Championship Sunday, Peacock starts things before NBC takes the event to a conclusion, with coverage moving up an hour due to expected inclement weather.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

Also, for each of the first two days, the USGA website and apps are streaming a morning featured group and an afternoon featured group.

2021 US Women's Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, June 3

Peacock streaming: 5-7 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-11 p.m.

Featured Groups: 11:27 a.m. and 5:12 p.m.

Friday, June 4

Peacock streaming: 5-7 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-11 p.m.

Featured Groups: 11:27 a.m. and 5:12 p.m.

Saturday, June 5

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-5 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 5-10 p.m.

Sunday, June 6