2021 US Women’s Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock

The 2021 US Women's Open is the second major championship of the women's golf calendar, with The Olympic Club in San Francisco hosting an historic US Women's Open.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 60 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the national championship.

The US Women's Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with live golf action from The Olympic Club.

NBC airs coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with the Peacock streaming service carrying some action for three of the four days.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 US Women's Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 US Women's Open TV times and schedule.

2021 US Women's Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern