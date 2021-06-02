Golf Pride expands MCC Teams collection to include more colors, Plus4 models
06/02/2021 at 1:13 pm
Golf News Net


Golf Pride has found a winner with its MCC Teams, and now the company is expanding the line by adding the original 15 color combinations in the Plus4 model and adding another five color combos -- purple and yellow, purple and white, navy and white, dark green and white, and orange and white -- in that grip.

The idea behind MCC Teams is to give golfers color combos that match up with popular sporting franchises, or just to simply offer more styles for golfers to express their personality on the course.

The MCC grip features Brushed Cotton Cord technology in the upper hand area for all-weather cord performance and high-traction rubber in the lower hand area for the feel of a velvet-style grip. The MCC is available in standard, midsize and Plus4 sizes.

The Golf Pride MCC Teams grips are available now for $10.50 each directly from Golf Pride's website.

