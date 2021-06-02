Cobra Golf expands 3D-printed putter offering with King 3D Printed Putter Series

Back in 2020, Cobra Golf made a splash in announcing their foray into 3D-printed metal putters with the King SuperSport-35. Months later, Cobra is ready to unveil their complete line of 3D-printed putters.

The King 3D Printed Series features three oversized models -- the GrandSport-35, the SuperNova and the Agera -- that area all made using HP's Multi-Jet fusion printing technology, including a nylon lattice cartridge to optimize weight distribution for high MOI and stability.

The original SuperSport-35 used metal 3D printing, but this new series uses nylon to offer weight savings compared to aluminum, while helping dampen vibration and dial in sound. The body of each putter is made of steel, while there's an aluminum crown, tungsten weighting and 6061 aluminum faces featuring Sik Golf's Descending Loft Technology.

All three models retail for $349 each.

The King GrandSport-35 is an oversize blade with a plumber's neck design that creates a 35-degree toe hang for players with a slightly arcing stroke. The 268-gram steel chassis has a 21-gram forged aluminum crown, as well an intricate 3D-printed nylon lattice cartridge. The nylon allows weight to be positioned near the heel and toe areas to hike overall MOI. A total of 30 grams of tungsten weights in the heel and toe further enhance the stability. The Tri-Plane sole has center relief, while a single sightline is there for alignment. The GrandSport-35 is available in right- and left-handed models in 34- and 35-inch lengths, as well a 41-inch armlock model.

The Armlock model features an insert with higher descending loft (7 degrees down to 4 degrees compared to 4 degrees down to 1 degree) to account for forward shaft lean during the armlock stoke.

The King SuperNova is an oversize fang design with a MOI over 5700 for extreme stability. The stability is created in part with two 3D printed-nylon lattice cartridges, integrated with a 291-gram steel chassis, 18-gram forged aluminum crown, and 42 combined grams of tungsten on the perimeter. The SuperNova is available in right- and left-handed models in 34- and 35-inch lengths, as well a 41-inch armlock model.

The King Agera is an oversize mallet shape and an MOI over 7600. The design features a single 3D-printed nylon cartridge, a 261-gram steel chassis, 27-gram forged aluminum crown and tungsten weighting. The King Agera is available in right- and left-handed models in 34- and 35- and 37.5-inch lengths. A 41-inch armlock model is also available with the increased loft on the aluminum face insert featuring the Sik Golf Descending Loft Technology.