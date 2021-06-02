Cleveland Golf introduces RTX Full Face wedges for total groove coverage

Cleveland Golf is bringing full-face grooves to its RTX lineup for the first time, introducing the RTX Full-Face.

The idea behind full-face grooves is to give golfers more versatility and options with their wedge shots, particularly flop shots and the tricky shots requiring more imagination. The company's UltiZip grooves cover the full face, while a high-toe profile helps a player slide the club under the ball.

Cleveland added this full-face coverage to the RTX ZipCore package. ZipCore is a low-density core in the middle of the wedge that moves the center of gravity and improves vertical MOI for shots coming off low or high on the face.

The RTX Full-Face also features a heat-treatment process to boost the durability of grooves from round to round.

Two grind options are available: the standard Full-Face grind or a custom Relief Edge grind that lets the golfer pick the leading edge of their choice.

The Cleveland Golf RTX Full-Face wedges are available June 11 in either the Tour Satin model (50 through 60 degrees and 64 degrees) for $160 each or the Tour Rack models in 56-60 and 64 degrees for $180 each.