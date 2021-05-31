2021 the Memorial Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 the Memorial Tournament betting odds have been released for the week at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who is coming into the week at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.
Jordan Spieth is 14-to-1, while Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau are 16-to-1.
Viktor Hovland sits on 18-to-1.
2021 the Memorial Tournament tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the the Memorial Tournament back in June, returning to Jack's place after a renovation directly after the tournament last July. A number of holes were substantially changed, made nearly into new holes, including two of the par 5s. Course history does matter here, though, even with the changes.
2021 the Memorial Tournament betting odds: Outright winner
- Jon Rahm: +1100
- Jordan Spieth: +1400
- Rory McIlroy: +1600
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1600
- Justin Thomas: +1600
- Collin Morikawa: +1600
- Viktor Hovland: +1800
- Xander Schauffele: +2000
- Patrick Cantlay: +2200
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2500
- Tony Finau: +2500
- Patrick Reed: +3000
- Corey Conners: +3000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +3500
- Louis Oosthuizen: +4000
- Scottie Scheffler: +4000
- Sam Burns: +4000
- Shane Lowry: +5000
- Joaquin Niemann: +5000
- Charley Hoffman: +5000
- Keegan Bradley: +5000
- Cameron Smith: +5000
- Billy Horschel: +5000
- Gary Woodland: +5000
- Sungjae Im: +6000
- Rickie Fowler: +6000
- Kevin Streelman: +6000
- Emiliano Grillo: +6000
- Marc Leishman: +6000
- Matt Wallace: +8000
- Cameron Tringale: +8000
- Bubba Watson: +8000
- Adam Scott: +8000
- Jason Day: +8000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +8000
- Russell Henley: +8000
- Matt Kuchar: +10000
- Patton Kizzire: +10000
- Matt Jones: +10000
- Si Woo Kim: +10000
- Max Homa: +10000
- Charl Schwartzel: +10000
- Stewart Cink: +10000
- Troy Merritt: +10000
- Kyle Stanley: +10000
- Brendon Todd: +12500
- Aaron Wise: +12500
- Chris Kirk: +12500
- Sebastian Munoz: +12500
- Harold Varner III: +12500
- Talor Gooch: +12500
- Lucas Glover: +15000
- Doug Ghim: +15000
- Branden Grace: +15000
- Alex Noren: +15000
- Carlos Ortiz: +15000
- Charles Howell III: +15000
- K.H. Lee: +15000
- Adam Hadwin: +15000
- Cameron Davis: +15000
- Brendan Steele: +20000
- Danny Willett: +20000
- C.T. Pan: +20000
- Padraig Harrington: +20000
- Harry Higgs: +20000
- Martin Laird: +20000
- Matthew NeSmith: +20000
- Victor Perez: +20000
- Joel Dahmen: +20000
- Luke List: +20000
- Lanto Griffin: +20000
- Cameron Champ: +20000
- Sepp Straka: +20000
- Richy Werenski: +20000
- Wyndham Clark: +20000
- Russell Knox: +25000
- Michael Thompson: +25000
- Patrick Rodgers: +25000
- Doc Redman: +25000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +25000
- Camilo Villegas: +25000
- Antoine Rozner: +25000
- J.T. Poston: +25000
- Dylan Frittelli: +25000
- Byeong Hun An: +25000
- Henrik Norlander: +25000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +25000
- Tom Hoge: +30000
- Adam Long: +30000
- Danny Lee: +30000
- Nick Taylor: +30000
- Denny McCarthy: +30000
- Jason Dufner: +40000
- James Hahn: +40000
- Lucas Herbert: +40000
- Takumi Kanaya: +40000
- Mark Hubbard: +40000
- Robert Streb: +40000
- Peter Malnati: +40000
- David Lingmerth: +40000
- Jamie Lovemark: +40000
- Brandon Hagy: +40000
- Sung Kang: +40000
- J.B. Holmes: +50000
- Vaughn Taylor: +50000
- Tyler Duncan: +50000
- Sahith Theegala: +50000
- Tyler McCumber: +50000
- Hudson Swafford: +50000
- Bo Hoag: +50000
- K.J. Choi: +50000
- Jimmy Walker: +50000
- Robby Shelton: +60000
- Haotong Li: +60000
- Brian Gay: +60000
- Xinjun Zhang: +80000
- William McGirt: +80000
- Tyler Strafaci: +80000
- Jim Herman: +80000
- Chase Johnson: +100000
- Joe Long: +150000