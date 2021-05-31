2021 the Memorial Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 the Memorial Tournament betting odds have been released for the week at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who is coming into the week at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Jordan Spieth is 14-to-1, while Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau are 16-to-1.

Viktor Hovland sits on 18-to-1.

2021 the Memorial Tournament tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the the Memorial Tournament back in June, returning to Jack's place after a renovation directly after the tournament last July. A number of holes were substantially changed, made nearly into new holes, including two of the par 5s. Course history does matter here, though, even with the changes.

To see our picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $75 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

2021 the Memorial Tournament betting odds: Outright winner

Jon Rahm: +1100

Jordan Spieth: +1400

Rory McIlroy: +1600

Bryson DeChambeau: +1600

Justin Thomas: +1600

Collin Morikawa: +1600

Viktor Hovland: +1800

Xander Schauffele: +2000

Patrick Cantlay: +2200

Hideki Matsuyama: +2500

Tony Finau: +2500

Patrick Reed: +3000

Corey Conners: +3000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +3500

Louis Oosthuizen: +4000

Scottie Scheffler: +4000

Sam Burns: +4000

Shane Lowry: +5000

Joaquin Niemann: +5000

Charley Hoffman: +5000

Keegan Bradley: +5000

Cameron Smith: +5000

Billy Horschel: +5000

Gary Woodland: +5000

Sungjae Im: +6000

Rickie Fowler: +6000

Kevin Streelman: +6000

Emiliano Grillo: +6000

Marc Leishman: +6000

Matt Wallace: +8000

Cameron Tringale: +8000

Bubba Watson: +8000

Adam Scott: +8000

Jason Day: +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +8000

Russell Henley: +8000

Matt Kuchar: +10000

Patton Kizzire: +10000

Matt Jones: +10000

Si Woo Kim: +10000

Max Homa: +10000

Charl Schwartzel: +10000

Stewart Cink: +10000

Troy Merritt: +10000

Kyle Stanley: +10000

Brendon Todd: +12500

Aaron Wise: +12500

Chris Kirk: +12500

Sebastian Munoz: +12500

Harold Varner III: +12500

Talor Gooch: +12500

Lucas Glover: +15000

Doug Ghim: +15000

Branden Grace: +15000

Alex Noren: +15000

Carlos Ortiz: +15000

Charles Howell III: +15000

K.H. Lee: +15000

Adam Hadwin: +15000

Cameron Davis: +15000

Brendan Steele: +20000

Danny Willett: +20000

C.T. Pan: +20000

Padraig Harrington: +20000

Harry Higgs: +20000

Martin Laird: +20000

Matthew NeSmith: +20000

Victor Perez: +20000

Joel Dahmen: +20000

Luke List: +20000

Lanto Griffin: +20000

Cameron Champ: +20000

Sepp Straka: +20000

Richy Werenski: +20000

Wyndham Clark: +20000

Russell Knox: +25000

Michael Thompson: +25000

Patrick Rodgers: +25000

Doc Redman: +25000

Rafael Cabrera Bello: +25000

Camilo Villegas: +25000

Antoine Rozner: +25000

J.T. Poston: +25000

Dylan Frittelli: +25000

Byeong Hun An: +25000

Henrik Norlander: +25000

Mackenzie Hughes: +25000

Tom Hoge: +30000

Adam Long: +30000

Danny Lee: +30000

Nick Taylor: +30000

Denny McCarthy: +30000

Jason Dufner: +40000

James Hahn: +40000

Lucas Herbert: +40000

Takumi Kanaya: +40000

Mark Hubbard: +40000

Robert Streb: +40000

Peter Malnati: +40000

David Lingmerth: +40000

Jamie Lovemark: +40000

Brandon Hagy: +40000

Sung Kang: +40000

J.B. Holmes: +50000

Vaughn Taylor: +50000

Tyler Duncan: +50000

Sahith Theegala: +50000

Tyler McCumber: +50000

Hudson Swafford: +50000

Bo Hoag: +50000

K.J. Choi: +50000

Jimmy Walker: +50000

Robby Shelton: +60000

Haotong Li: +60000

Brian Gay: +60000

Xinjun Zhang: +80000

William McGirt: +80000

Tyler Strafaci: +80000

Jim Herman: +80000

Chase Johnson: +100000

Joe Long: +150000

