2021 Made in Himmerland final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Made in Himmerland final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernd Wiesberger, who successfully defended his title from 2019 at Himmerland in Farso, Denmark.

The Austrian ran away from the field in the end, notching a five-shot win on 21-under 263. Italian Guido Migliozzi was the runner-up finisher.

Richard Bland, Jason Scrivener and Jordan Smith all finished in a tie for third place, a shot behind Migliozzi on 15-under total.

Wiesberger won the €229,480 winner's share of the €1,500,000 purse.

2021 Made in Himmerland highlights

Made in Himmerland recap notes

Wiesberger earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Wiesberger, who continues to uphold his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 73 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 4-under 138 or better.

Wiesberger earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Porsche European Open in Germany, which has been reduced to 54 holes.

2021 Made in Himmerland final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

