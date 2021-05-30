2021 Italian Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 Italian Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucie Malchirand, who took home the victory at Golf Club Margara in Italy.

The 18-year-old Italian amateur took home her national championship, including a final round of even-par 72 to hold off Ursula Wikstrom and Gabriella Cowley by a shot on 7-under 209.

Three players finished tied for fourth place on 5-under total.

Since Malchirand is an amateur, she did not win prize money. Rather, Wikstrom and Cowley split the combined first, second and third place money, each winning won the €24,000 from the €200,000 purse.

Italian Ladies Open recap notes

This was the second event on the 2021 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the first full season since the LET and LPGA Tour entered into a merger.

The 36-hole cut was made on 4-over 148 or better, with 64 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Jabra Ladies Open from June 3-5.

2021 Italian Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

