2021 Italian Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2021 Italian Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucie Malchirand, who took home the victory at Golf Club Margara in Italy.

The 18-year-old Italian amateur took home her national championship, including a final round of even-par 72 to hold off Ursula Wikstrom and Gabriella Cowley by a shot on 7-under 209.

Three players finished tied for fourth place on 5-under total.

Since Malchirand is an amateur, she did not win prize money. Rather, Wikstrom and Cowley split the combined first, second and third place money, each winning won the €24,000 from the €200,000 purse.

Italian Ladies Open recap notes

This was the second event on the 2021 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the first full season since the LET and LPGA Tour entered into a merger.

The 36-hole cut was made on 4-over 148 or better, with 64 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Jabra Ladies Open from June 3-5.

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 MONEY
1 Lucie Malchirand (a) -7 209 66 71 72 €0
T2 Ursula Wikstrom -6 210 69 73 68 €24,000
T2 Gabriella Cowley -6 210 67 71 72 €24,000
T4 Michele Thomson -5 211 74 70 67 €9,400
T4 Stephanie Kyriacou -5 211 69 72 70 €9,400
T4 Chloe Williams -5 211 70 71 70 €9,400
T7 Eleanor Givens -4 212 66 75 71 €5,600
T7 Roberta Liti -4 212 71 70 71 €5,600
T7 Lejan Lewthwaite -4 212 68 71 73 €5,600
T10 Christine Wolf -3 213 71 71 71 €4,400
T10 Marta Martin -3 213 71 71 71 €4,400
T10 Olivia Cowan -3 213 71 70 72 €4,400
T10 Sanna Nuutinen -3 213 72 69 72 €4,400
T10 Carolina Melgrati (a) -3 213 71 69 73 €0
T10 Tvesa Malik -3 213 74 66 73 €4,400
T16 Marianne Skarpnord -2 214 72 73 69 €3,520
T16 Giulia Molinaro -2 214 70 72 72 €3,520
T16 Tiia Koivisto -2 214 72 70 72 €3,520
T16 Johanna Gustavsson -2 214 73 74 67 €3,520
T16 Sarah Schober -2 214 70 71 73 €3,520
T21 Elia Folch -1 215 72 73 70 €2,900
T21 Caroline Hedwall -1 215 73 71 71 €2,900
T21 Lydia Hall -1 215 68 75 72 €2,900
T21 Astrid Vayson De Pradenne -1 215 71 72 72 €2,900
T21 Camille Chevalier -1 215 70 73 72 €2,900
T21 Alessia Nobilio (a) -1 215 67 79 69 €0
T21 Casandra Hall -1 215 71 71 73 €2,900
T21 Maria Hernandez -1 215 71 68 76 €2,900
T29 Isabelle Boineau E 216 72 72 72 €2,253
T29 Felicity Johnson E 216 72 73 71 €2,253
T29 Annelie Sjoholm E 216 69 74 73 €2,253
T29 Whitney Hillier E 216 71 72 73 €2,253
T29 Becky Morgan E 216 77 70 69 €2,253
T29 Kylie Henry E 216 72 76 68 €2,253
T35 Tereza Kozeluhova 1 217 71 73 73 €0
T35 Emma Grechi 1 217 69 76 72 €1,815
T35 Liz Young 1 217 74 72 71 €1,815
T35 Madelene Stavnar 1 217 72 70 75 €1,815
T35 Tonje Daffinrud 1 217 71 70 76 €1,815
T40 Trish Johnson 2 218 72 73 73 €1,600
T40 Frida Gustafsson Spang 2 218 69 74 75 €1,600
T40 Elina Nummenpaa 2 218 72 73 73 €1,600
T43 Krista Bakker 3 219 73 72 74 €1,390
T43 Kelsey Macdonald 3 219 76 70 73 €1,390
T43 Diksha Dagar 3 219 74 73 72 €1,390
T43 Jenny Haglund 3 219 75 73 71 €1,390
T47 Luiza Altmann 4 220 74 72 74 €1,187
T47 Maria Palacios 4 220 74 74 72 €1,187
T47 Alice Hewson 4 220 72 76 72 €1,187
T50 Laura Fuenfstueck 5 221 74 73 74 €1,040
T50 Lina Boqvist 5 221 73 74 74 €1,040
T50 Annabel Dimmock 5 221 75 73 73 €1,040
T50 Line Toft Hansen 5 221 79 69 73 €1,040
T54 Beth Allen 6 222 71 73 78 €860
T54 Leticia Ras-Anderica 6 222 72 73 77 €860
T54 Maiken Bing Paulsen 6 222 71 75 76 €860
T54 Anne-Lise Caudal 6 222 75 72 75 €860
T54 Harang Lee 6 222 73 75 74 €860
T59 Isabella Deilert 7 223 74 73 76 €693
T59 Nobuhle Dlamini 7 223 77 71 75 €693
T59 Manon De Roey 7 223 76 72 75 €693
62 Maha Haddioui 8 224 77 70 77 €640
63 Laura Murray 10 226 75 70 81 €620
64 Sophie Keech 19 235 74 74 87 €600

