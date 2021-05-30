2021 Charles Schwab Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/30/2021 at 6:55 pm
The 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Jason Kokrak, who won his second PGA Tour title with a two-shot win at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Kokrak faced off with Jordan Spieth the entire day, besting the hometown favorite with a final round of even-par 70 to finish on 14-under 266.

Spieth finished alone in second after shooting 73 to end on 12-under total.

Ian Poulter, Sebastian Munoz, Charley Hoffman and Patton Kizzire finished tied for third place on 10-under 270.

Kokrak won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.

Charles Schwab Challenge recap notes

Kokrak earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Kokrak also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.

A total of 75 players finished the tournament in the 31st event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 1-over 141 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Ohio next week for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.

2021 PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jason Kokrak -14 65 65 66 70 266 $1,350,000
2 Jordan Spieth -12 63 66 66 73 268 $817,500
T3 Charley Hoffman -10 71 62 72 65 270 $366,094
T3 Patton Kizzire -10 67 65 71 67 270 $366,094
T3 Sebastián Muñoz -10 67 65 70 68 270 $366,094
T3 Ian Poulter -10 68 70 64 68 270 $366,094
7 Troy Merritt -7 68 71 69 65 273 $253,125
T8 Emiliano Grillo -6 70 68 68 68 274 $196,875
T8 Lucas Glover -6 74 67 65 68 274 $196,875
T8 Adam Hadwin -6 66 67 71 70 274 $196,875
T8 Brian Harman -6 69 66 69 70 274 $196,875
T8 Kyle Stanley -6 69 67 68 70 274 $196,875
T8 Brendon Todd -6 72 64 67 71 274 $196,875
T14 Gary Woodland -5 70 69 69 67 275 $125,625
T14 Abraham Ancer -5 70 71 67 67 275 $125,625
T14 Collin Morikawa -5 69 66 72 68 275 $125,625
T14 Doug Ghim -5 68 71 66 70 275 $125,625
T14 Kramer Hickok -5 66 68 70 71 275 $125,625
T14 Talor Gooch -5 67 69 68 71 275 $125,625
T20 Adam Long -4 70 68 71 67 276 $68,438
T20 Daniel Berger -4 68 68 72 68 276 $68,438
T20 Wyndham Clark -4 70 70 68 68 276 $68,438
T20 Vincent Whaley -4 69 66 72 69 276 $68,438
T20 John Augenstein -4 69 68 69 70 276 $68,438
T20 Corey Conners -4 70 67 68 71 276 $68,438
T20 Justin Rose -4 68 68 69 71 276 $68,438
T20 Maverick McNealy -4 70 63 71 72 276 $68,438
T20 Kevin Streelman -4 69 66 69 72 276 $68,438
T20 Tony Finau -4 69 67 68 72 276 $68,438
T20 Erik Compton -4 65 68 70 73 276 $68,438
T20 Sergio Garcia -4 63 69 68 76 276 $68,438
T32 Rafa Cabrera Bello -3 73 66 71 67 277 $40,125
T32 Kevin Na -3 73 65 71 68 277 $40,125
T32 Nate Lashley -3 70 68 70 69 277 $40,125
T32 Ryan Palmer -3 74 66 68 69 277 $40,125
T32 Zach Johnson -3 72 68 68 69 277 $40,125
T32 Cameron Tringale -3 67 69 71 70 277 $40,125
T32 C.T. Pan -3 71 67 69 70 277 $40,125
T32 Harold Varner III -3 74 64 67 72 277 $40,125
T40 Billy Horschel -2 71 68 72 67 278 $29,625
T40 Carlos Ortiz -2 70 69 71 68 278 $29,625
T40 Justin Thomas -2 72 66 71 69 278 $29,625
T40 Kevin Kisner -2 69 67 71 71 278 $29,625
T40 Danny Lee -2 72 66 69 71 278 $29,625
T45 Cam Davis -1 70 70 71 68 279 $22,335
T45 Hudson Swafford -1 71 70 69 69 279 $22,335
T45 Richy Werenski -1 68 72 69 70 279 $22,335
T45 Robert Streb -1 67 68 72 72 279 $22,335
T45 Pat Perez -1 70 70 65 74 279 $22,335
T50 Brandt Snedeker E 66 70 75 69 280 $18,325
T50 Tyler McCumber E 69 71 71 69 280 $18,325
T50 Joaquin Niemann E 69 69 72 70 280 $18,325
T50 Matt Kuchar E 74 67 69 70 280 $18,325
T50 Henrik Norlander E 69 72 69 70 280 $18,325
T50 Byeong Hun An E 67 71 70 72 280 $18,325
T56 Brice Garnett 1 70 67 74 70 281 $17,325
T56 Brian Stuard 1 68 73 70 70 281 $17,325
T56 Matt Wallace 1 71 70 68 72 281 $17,325
T59 Will Zalatoris 2 69 71 70 72 282 $16,875
T59 Doc Redman 2 68 72 68 74 282 $16,875
T59 Robby Shelton 2 70 71 67 74 282 $16,875
T62 Andrew Landry 3 71 70 71 71 283 $16,425
T62 Nick Taylor 3 71 66 71 75 283 $16,425
T62 Sung Kang 3 74 65 66 78 283 $16,425
T65 Adam Schenk 4 73 67 72 72 284 $16,050
T65 Jason Dufner 4 72 66 72 74 284 $16,050
T67 Scott Stallings 5 72 68 71 74 285 $15,750
T67 Rory Sabbatini 5 69 68 73 75 285 $15,750
T69 Camilo Villegas 6 69 71 76 70 286 $15,300
T69 Jhonattan Vegas 6 73 68 74 71 286 $15,300
T69 Mark Hubbard 6 74 67 72 73 286 $15,300
T69 Chris Kirk 6 71 69 69 77 286 $15,300
73 Xinjun Zhang 9 71 70 71 77 289 $14,925
74 J.J. Henry 11 69 71 74 77 291 $14,775
75 D.A. Points 13 74 67 72 80 293 $14,625

