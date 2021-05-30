2021 Charles Schwab Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Jason Kokrak, who won his second PGA Tour title with a two-shot win at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Kokrak faced off with Jordan Spieth the entire day, besting the hometown favorite with a final round of even-par 70 to finish on 14-under 266.
Spieth finished alone in second after shooting 73 to end on 12-under total.
Ian Poulter, Sebastian Munoz, Charley Hoffman and Patton Kizzire finished tied for third place on 10-under 270.
Kokrak won the $1,350,000 winner's share of the $7,500,000 purse.
Charles Schwab Challenge recap notes
Kokrak earned 58 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Kokrak also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get him closer to a spot in the Tour Championship.
A total of 75 players finished the tournament in the 31st event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 1-over 141 or better.
The PGA Tour moves to Ohio next week for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village.
2021 PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jason Kokrak
|-14
|65
|65
|66
|70
|266
|$1,350,000
|2
|Jordan Spieth
|-12
|63
|66
|66
|73
|268
|$817,500
|T3
|Charley Hoffman
|-10
|71
|62
|72
|65
|270
|$366,094
|T3
|Patton Kizzire
|-10
|67
|65
|71
|67
|270
|$366,094
|T3
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-10
|67
|65
|70
|68
|270
|$366,094
|T3
|Ian Poulter
|-10
|68
|70
|64
|68
|270
|$366,094
|7
|Troy Merritt
|-7
|68
|71
|69
|65
|273
|$253,125
|T8
|Emiliano Grillo
|-6
|70
|68
|68
|68
|274
|$196,875
|T8
|Lucas Glover
|-6
|74
|67
|65
|68
|274
|$196,875
|T8
|Adam Hadwin
|-6
|66
|67
|71
|70
|274
|$196,875
|T8
|Brian Harman
|-6
|69
|66
|69
|70
|274
|$196,875
|T8
|Kyle Stanley
|-6
|69
|67
|68
|70
|274
|$196,875
|T8
|Brendon Todd
|-6
|72
|64
|67
|71
|274
|$196,875
|T14
|Gary Woodland
|-5
|70
|69
|69
|67
|275
|$125,625
|T14
|Abraham Ancer
|-5
|70
|71
|67
|67
|275
|$125,625
|T14
|Collin Morikawa
|-5
|69
|66
|72
|68
|275
|$125,625
|T14
|Doug Ghim
|-5
|68
|71
|66
|70
|275
|$125,625
|T14
|Kramer Hickok
|-5
|66
|68
|70
|71
|275
|$125,625
|T14
|Talor Gooch
|-5
|67
|69
|68
|71
|275
|$125,625
|T20
|Adam Long
|-4
|70
|68
|71
|67
|276
|$68,438
|T20
|Daniel Berger
|-4
|68
|68
|72
|68
|276
|$68,438
|T20
|Wyndham Clark
|-4
|70
|70
|68
|68
|276
|$68,438
|T20
|Vincent Whaley
|-4
|69
|66
|72
|69
|276
|$68,438
|T20
|John Augenstein
|-4
|69
|68
|69
|70
|276
|$68,438
|T20
|Corey Conners
|-4
|70
|67
|68
|71
|276
|$68,438
|T20
|Justin Rose
|-4
|68
|68
|69
|71
|276
|$68,438
|T20
|Maverick McNealy
|-4
|70
|63
|71
|72
|276
|$68,438
|T20
|Kevin Streelman
|-4
|69
|66
|69
|72
|276
|$68,438
|T20
|Tony Finau
|-4
|69
|67
|68
|72
|276
|$68,438
|T20
|Erik Compton
|-4
|65
|68
|70
|73
|276
|$68,438
|T20
|Sergio Garcia
|-4
|63
|69
|68
|76
|276
|$68,438
|T32
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-3
|73
|66
|71
|67
|277
|$40,125
|T32
|Kevin Na
|-3
|73
|65
|71
|68
|277
|$40,125
|T32
|Nate Lashley
|-3
|70
|68
|70
|69
|277
|$40,125
|T32
|Ryan Palmer
|-3
|74
|66
|68
|69
|277
|$40,125
|T32
|Zach Johnson
|-3
|72
|68
|68
|69
|277
|$40,125
|T32
|Cameron Tringale
|-3
|67
|69
|71
|70
|277
|$40,125
|T32
|C.T. Pan
|-3
|71
|67
|69
|70
|277
|$40,125
|T32
|Harold Varner III
|-3
|74
|64
|67
|72
|277
|$40,125
|T40
|Billy Horschel
|-2
|71
|68
|72
|67
|278
|$29,625
|T40
|Carlos Ortiz
|-2
|70
|69
|71
|68
|278
|$29,625
|T40
|Justin Thomas
|-2
|72
|66
|71
|69
|278
|$29,625
|T40
|Kevin Kisner
|-2
|69
|67
|71
|71
|278
|$29,625
|T40
|Danny Lee
|-2
|72
|66
|69
|71
|278
|$29,625
|T45
|Cam Davis
|-1
|70
|70
|71
|68
|279
|$22,335
|T45
|Hudson Swafford
|-1
|71
|70
|69
|69
|279
|$22,335
|T45
|Richy Werenski
|-1
|68
|72
|69
|70
|279
|$22,335
|T45
|Robert Streb
|-1
|67
|68
|72
|72
|279
|$22,335
|T45
|Pat Perez
|-1
|70
|70
|65
|74
|279
|$22,335
|T50
|Brandt Snedeker
|E
|66
|70
|75
|69
|280
|$18,325
|T50
|Tyler McCumber
|E
|69
|71
|71
|69
|280
|$18,325
|T50
|Joaquin Niemann
|E
|69
|69
|72
|70
|280
|$18,325
|T50
|Matt Kuchar
|E
|74
|67
|69
|70
|280
|$18,325
|T50
|Henrik Norlander
|E
|69
|72
|69
|70
|280
|$18,325
|T50
|Byeong Hun An
|E
|67
|71
|70
|72
|280
|$18,325
|T56
|Brice Garnett
|1
|70
|67
|74
|70
|281
|$17,325
|T56
|Brian Stuard
|1
|68
|73
|70
|70
|281
|$17,325
|T56
|Matt Wallace
|1
|71
|70
|68
|72
|281
|$17,325
|T59
|Will Zalatoris
|2
|69
|71
|70
|72
|282
|$16,875
|T59
|Doc Redman
|2
|68
|72
|68
|74
|282
|$16,875
|T59
|Robby Shelton
|2
|70
|71
|67
|74
|282
|$16,875
|T62
|Andrew Landry
|3
|71
|70
|71
|71
|283
|$16,425
|T62
|Nick Taylor
|3
|71
|66
|71
|75
|283
|$16,425
|T62
|Sung Kang
|3
|74
|65
|66
|78
|283
|$16,425
|T65
|Adam Schenk
|4
|73
|67
|72
|72
|284
|$16,050
|T65
|Jason Dufner
|4
|72
|66
|72
|74
|284
|$16,050
|T67
|Scott Stallings
|5
|72
|68
|71
|74
|285
|$15,750
|T67
|Rory Sabbatini
|5
|69
|68
|73
|75
|285
|$15,750
|T69
|Camilo Villegas
|6
|69
|71
|76
|70
|286
|$15,300
|T69
|Jhonattan Vegas
|6
|73
|68
|74
|71
|286
|$15,300
|T69
|Mark Hubbard
|6
|74
|67
|72
|73
|286
|$15,300
|T69
|Chris Kirk
|6
|71
|69
|69
|77
|286
|$15,300
|73
|Xinjun Zhang
|9
|71
|70
|71
|77
|289
|$14,925
|74
|J.J. Henry
|11
|69
|71
|74
|77
|291
|$14,775
|75
|D.A. Points
|13
|74
|67
|72
|80
|293
|$14,625