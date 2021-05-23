2021 PGA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 PGA Championship purse is set for $12 million, with 81 professional players who complete four rounds at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C., earning an official-money paycheck this week.
The winner's share of the PGA Championship prize pool is at $2,160,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,296,000.
The PGA Championship field is headed by Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and more.
This tournament started with 156 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 5-over 149 or better. With more than 70 players making the cut, the PGA of America has added money to the purse to make sure all qualifying players are paid.
With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.
What else is on the line
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Additionally, there are 100 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the majors and The Players for the next five years -- including the PGA Championship for life -- and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
2021 PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
For full results and payout, go to the next page
- 1. $2,160,000
- 2. $1,296,000
- 3. $816,000
- 4. $576,000
- 5. $480,000
- 6. $413,000
- 7. $380,000
- 8. $350,000
- 9. $320,000
- 10. $297,000
- 11. $275,000
- 12. $253,000
- 13. $233,000
- 14. $223,000
- 15. $213,000
- 16. $203,000
- 17. $193,000
- 18. $183,000
- 19. $173,000
- 20. $163,000
- 21. $153,000
- 22. $143,000
- 23. $133,000
- 24. $123,000
- 25. $113,000
- 26. $103,000
- 27. $93,000
- 28. $83,500
- 29. $78,200
- 30. $73,000
- 31. $69,000
- 32. $65,000
- 33. $61,000
- 34. $57,000
- 35. $53,000
- 36. $51,000
- 37. $49,000
- 38. $47,000
- 39. $45,000
- 40. $43,000
- 41. $41,000
- 42. $39,000
- 43. $37,000
- 44. $35,000
- 45. $33,000
- 46. $31,000
- 47. $29,500
- 48. $28,000
- 49. $27,000
- 50. $26,000
- 51. $25,000
- 52. $24,400
- 53. $23,900
- 54. $23,400
- 55. $23,000
- 56. $22,600
- 57. $22,300
- 58. $22,000
- 59. $21,800
- 60. $21,600
- 61. $21,400
- 62. $21,200
- 63. $21,000
- 64. $20,800
- 65. $20,600
- 66. $20,400
- 67. $20,200
- 68. $20,000
- 69. $19,800
- 70. $19,600
- 71. $19,500
- 72. $19,400
- 73. $19,300
- 74. $19,200
- 75. $19,100
- 76. $19,000
- 77. $18,900
- 78. $18,800
- 79. $18,700
- 80. $18,600
- 81. $18,500
For full results and payout, go to the next page
NEXT PAGE