2021 PGA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2021 PGA Championship purse is set for $12 million, with 81 professional players who complete four rounds at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the PGA Championship prize pool is at $2,160,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,296,000.

The PGA Championship field is headed by Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 5-over 149 or better. With more than 70 players making the cut, the PGA of America has added money to the purse to make sure all qualifying players are paid.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 100 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the majors and The Players for the next five years -- including the PGA Championship for life -- and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For full results and payout, go to the next page

1. $2,160,000

2. $1,296,000

3. $816,000

4. $576,000

5. $480,000

6. $413,000

7. $380,000

8. $350,000

9. $320,000

10. $297,000

11. $275,000

12. $253,000

13. $233,000

14. $223,000

15. $213,000

16. $203,000

17. $193,000

18. $183,000

19. $173,000

20. $163,000

21. $153,000

22. $143,000

23. $133,000

24. $123,000

25. $113,000

26. $103,000

27. $93,000

28. $83,500

29. $78,200

30. $73,000

31. $69,000

32. $65,000

33. $61,000

34. $57,000

35. $53,000

36. $51,000

37. $49,000

38. $47,000

39. $45,000

40. $43,000

41. $41,000

42. $39,000

43. $37,000

44. $35,000

45. $33,000

46. $31,000

47. $29,500

48. $28,000

49. $27,000

50. $26,000

51. $25,000

52. $24,400

53. $23,900

54. $23,400

55. $23,000

56. $22,600

57. $22,300

58. $22,000

59. $21,800

60. $21,600

61. $21,400

62. $21,200

63. $21,000

64. $20,800

65. $20,600

66. $20,400

67. $20,200

68. $20,000

69. $19,800

70. $19,600

71. $19,500

72. $19,400

73. $19,300

74. $19,200

75. $19,100

76. $19,000

77. $18,900

78. $18,800

79. $18,700

80. $18,600

81. $18,500

For full results and payout, go to the next page

NEXT PAGE