Talking GolfGetaways: Reflecting on our recent audience trip to French Lick Resort

After many months of quiet on the travel front, the team from Talking GolfGetaways finally got to hit the road together, and what a bullseye they hit. French Lick Resort in Indiana is known far and wide as one of the game’s great destinations, and co-hosts Mitch Laurance and Darin Bunch join Producer Kris McEwen on this podcast episode to relive their recent, memory-filled trip.

They shared the world-class experience with partner Ryan Ballengee from Golf News Net (who was responsible for setting up the trip), which included not only rounds on the world-famous Pete Dye Course, the iconic Donald Ross Course and the 9-hole peaceful treasure of the Tom Bendelow-designed Valley Links Course, but sampled the gracious, historic elegance of the Resort as well.

LISTEN to “Talking GolfGetaways” on audioBoom! | iTunes | Stitcher | PlayerFM