Talking GolfGetaways: Reflecting on our recent audience trip to French Lick Resort

05/21/2021 at 3:28 pm
After many months of quiet on the travel front, the team from Talking GolfGetaways finally got to hit the road together, and what a bullseye they hit. French Lick Resort in Indiana is known far and wide as one of the game’s great destinations, and co-hosts Mitch Laurance and Darin Bunch join Producer Kris McEwen on this podcast episode to relive their recent, memory-filled trip.

They shared the world-class experience with partner Ryan Ballengee from Golf News Net (who was responsible for setting up the trip), which included not only rounds on the world-famous Pete Dye Course, the iconic Donald Ross Course and the 9-hole peaceful treasure of the Tom Bendelow-designed Valley Links Course, but sampled the gracious, historic elegance of the Resort as well.

