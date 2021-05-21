Talking GolfGetaways: Getting social about golf and travel with Ben Grehan and Producer Kris McEwen

Social media has become a big part of many golfers daily life, a way of communicating with like-minded followers of the game, learning about new courses, destinations and equipment, and interacting on various common passions such as golf history, architecture and more. It’s against this backdrop of connections that makes this episode of Talking GolfGetaways special, as guest Ben Grehan joins co-host Mitch Laurance (going it solo while Darin Bunch travels cross-country) and producer Kris McEwen for a wide-ranging discussion on the benefits (and occasional pitfalls) of social media, the success of Twitter’s #GolfChat forum, Ben’s recent blog concerning a viral journey gone haywire in New Hampshire, the upcoming Greaver Cup III in Myrtle Beach, and hitting practice balls off the balcony of Saddam Hussein’s palace.
