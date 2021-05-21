Talking GolfGetaways: Getting social about golf and travel with Ben Grehan and Producer Kris McEwen
GolfTripX Featured

Talking GolfGetaways: Getting social about golf and travel with Ben Grehan and Producer Kris McEwen

05/21/2021 at 3:25 pm
Golf News Net


Social media has become a big part of many golfers daily life, a way of communicating with like-minded followers of the game, learning about new courses, destinations and equipment, and interacting on various common passions such as golf history, architecture and more. It’s against this backdrop of connections that makes this episode of Talking GolfGetaways special, as guest Ben Grehan joins co-host Mitch Laurance (going it solo while Darin Bunch travels cross-country) and producer Kris McEwen for a wide-ranging discussion on the benefits (and occasional pitfalls) of social media, the success of Twitter’s #GolfChat forum, Ben’s recent blog concerning a viral journey gone haywire in New Hampshire, the upcoming Greaver Cup III in Myrtle Beach, and hitting practice balls off the balcony of Saddam Hussein’s palace.

LISTEN to “Talking GolfGetaways” on audioBoom! | iTunes | Stitcher | PlayerFM

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!