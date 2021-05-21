Do LPGA Tour players get paid if they miss the cut?

Most weeks, when LPGA Tour players miss the cut, they don't get paid. Plain and simple. Players earn their keep on the LPGA Tour, and, aside from the few LPGA Tour events that do not have a cut, a Tour pro must get past the 36-hole cut to get paid for the week.

However, there are a few official LPGA Tour events in which players get paid even if they miss the cut.

At the U.S. Women's Open, the professionals who miss the 36-hole cut are also paid. In 2020, those professionals who missed the cut were paid $4,000.

At the Women's British Open Championship, the players who miss the 36-hole cut are also paid, but they're paid on a sliding scale.