Do LPGA Tour players get paid if they miss the cut?
LPGA Tour

Do LPGA Tour players get paid if they miss the cut?

05/21/2021 at 10:24 am
Golf News Net


Most weeks, when LPGA Tour players miss the cut, they don't get paid. Plain and simple. Players earn their keep on the LPGA Tour, and, aside from the few LPGA Tour events that do not have a cut, a Tour pro must get past the 36-hole cut to get paid for the week.

However, there are a few official LPGA Tour events in which players get paid even if they miss the cut.

At the U.S. Women's Open, the professionals who miss the 36-hole cut are also paid. In 2020, those professionals who missed the cut were paid $4,000.

At the Women's British Open Championship, the players who miss the 36-hole cut are also paid, but they're paid on a sliding scale.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals site!