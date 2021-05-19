Gear Effects, Ep. 4: Moving strike location through fitting
Gear Effects, Ep. 4: Moving strike location through fitting

05/19/2021 at 10:13 am
A fitter is trying to do a lot of things for a golfer when taking them through the fitting process, but one of the biggest goals is to make sure the golfer hits the ball as close to the center of the clubface as possible. In this episode, Pete Weber walks us through some of the things fitters can do to help a golfer make better contact, including shaft weights, flexes, torques and other ideas. Then Pete and Ryan get into a discussion about how to best perform in the wind.

