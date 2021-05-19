2021 PGA Championship weather forecast shows steady wind at Kiawah Island

The 2021 PGA Championship weather forecast looks to include a small chance of rain falling at Kiawah Island, and the updated forecast for the week calls for steady, modest wind throughout the week of the tournament.

The general weather forecast calls for little chance of rain, with Friday expected to be the windiest day of the week. The wind will be out of the east for the first three days of the tournament, changing to a Sunday wind out of the west, making the coast-hugging course play completely different.

With the PGA Championship moving to May now and in the future, these southern venues like Kiawah Island won't be as oppressively hot, making it a better experience for the fans and players

2021 PGA Championship updated weather forecast