2021 PGA Championship streaming: How to watch online through ESPN Plus, CBS Sports apps

The 2021 PGA Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet, including Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, taking on Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, S.C. With online streams from ESPN and CBS in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 PGA Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as ESPN has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Kiawah Island.

There will be 156 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win in the second men's major of the year and fourth major this season, with six played in this expanded season.

The first two days of the event will air live on ESPN, with ESPN airing six hours of coverage each day. CBS Sports has afternoon coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with ESPN airing early weekend round coverage.

ESPN (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through ESPN.com and the ESPN app for various mobile platforms. They will have broadcast coverage and four featured groups for each of the first two rounds.

Extra early round coverage for all four days is available for this event through ESPN+, which can be purchased through ESPN. Even if you have ESPN through your cable provider, ESPN+ is a separate subscription and has effectively half of the daily coverage window. ESPN+ will be the future home for PGA Tour Live in 2022 and currently airs Featured Holes coverage of PGA Tour Live events.

CBS Sports' Saturday and Sunday coverage is available on CBSSports.com.

2021 PGA Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, May 20

ESPN+ broadcast: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

ESPN broadcast: 1-7 p.m.

Friday, May 21

ESPN+ broadcast: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

ESPN broadcast: 1-7 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

ESPN+ broadcast: 8-10 a.m.

ESPN broadcast: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 1-7 p.m.

Sunday, May 23