2021 PGA Championship TV schedule: How to watch on ESPN, CBS Sports

The 2021 PGA Championship marks the second major championship of the PGA Tour season, with the PGA of America presenting the championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, S.C.

The PGA Championship TV schedule is new this year with ESPN and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned major championship. The PGA Championship TV schedule predictable for a reason, and ESPN airs four days of live golf action from Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, S.C. ESPN+, which is an add-on streaming service for $5 per month, has the first half of the coverage window on Thursday and Friday, as well early coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. CBS airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the South Carolina resort course, just outside of Charleston.

A world-class field including Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed, who all seek to win the Wanamaker trophy.

ESPN has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, as well early round weekend coverage. CBS airs Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be six hours from 1-7 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, ESPN has early round coverage, but CBS picks up at 1 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using ESPN.com and the ESPN app, as well on CBSSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 PGA Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 PGA Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 PGA Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern