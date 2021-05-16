2021 Visit Knoxville Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
05/16/2021 at 6:42 pm
The 2021 Visit Knoxville Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Greyson Sigg, who earned his first Korn Ferry Tour win by a shot at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn.

Sigg held on for a one-stroke win over Stephan Jaeger, who was looking to earn a record-tying seventh Korn Ferry Tour win and earn an instant three-win promotion to the PGA Tour for the remainder of the season.

Sigg's 20-under 260 beat the German by a shot and third-place Seth Reeves by three shots.

Sigg won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Visit Knoxville Open recap notes

Sigg earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 138 or better, with 75 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City, Mo.

2021 Visit Knoxville Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Greyson Sigg -20 61 68 65 66 260 $108,000
2 Stephan Jaeger -19 64 62 65 70 261 $54,000
3 Seth Reeves -17 68 64 70 61 263 $36,000
T4 Max Greyserman -16 64 68 68 64 264 $24,900
T4 Harrison Endycott -16 65 65 66 68 264 $24,900
6 Kyle Reifers -14 63 64 69 70 266 $20,700
T7 Stuart Macdonald -13 67 67 70 63 267 $18,450
T7 Carl Yuan -13 65 66 71 65 267 $18,450
9 Taylor Moore -12 68 68 66 66 268 $16,500
T10 Brandon Wu -11 65 72 68 64 269 $12,484
T10 Thomas Forster -11 68 66 70 65 269 $12,484
T10 George Cunningham -11 67 68 67 67 269 $12,484
T10 Braden Thornberry -11 67 68 67 67 269 $12,484
T10 Zach Wright -11 67 69 65 68 269 $12,484
T10 Charlie Saxon -11 69 67 63 70 269 $12,484
T10 Stephen Franken -11 69 66 64 70 269 $12,484
T17 Justin Lower -10 66 72 67 65 270 $8,418
T17 Mark Baldwin -10 68 66 69 67 270 $8,418
T17 Chad Ramey -10 71 64 67 68 270 $8,418
T17 Scott Stevens -10 68 65 68 69 270 $8,418
T17 Taylor Pendrith -10 67 67 66 70 270 $8,418
T22 Tyson Alexander -9 68 69 69 65 271 $5,902
T22 Will Cannon -9 67 68 67 69 271 $5,902
T22 Ben Kohles -9 67 65 69 70 271 $5,902
T22 Rick Lamb -9 65 69 67 70 271 $5,902
T22 T.J. Vogel -9 65 68 67 71 271 $5,902
T27 David Skinns -8 70 65 71 66 272 $4,104
T27 Eric Axley -8 68 69 69 66 272 $4,104
T27 Shad Tuten -8 69 69 68 66 272 $4,104
T27 Lorens Chan -8 69 69 68 66 272 $4,104
T27 Bryson Nimmer -8 70 64 71 67 272 $4,104
T27 Dawson Armstrong -8 69 67 68 68 272 $4,104
T27 John VanDerLaan -8 72 66 66 68 272 $4,104
T27 Zecheng Dou -8 69 66 68 69 272 $4,104
T27 James Nicholas -8 68 67 68 69 272 $4,104
T27 Erik Barnes -8 70 67 65 70 272 $4,104
T37 Scott Gutschewski -7 68 70 69 66 273 $3,225
T37 Brady Schnell -7 67 69 70 67 273 $3,225
T37 Taylor Dickson -7 67 70 69 67 273 $3,225
T37 Billy Kennerly -7 69 68 64 72 273 $3,225
T41 Mike Miller -6 69 69 71 65 274 $2,940
T41 Willy Wilcox -6 70 65 71 68 274 $2,940
T41 Cooper Musselman -6 68 69 67 70 274 $2,940
T41 Andres Gonzales -6 69 65 67 73 274 $2,940
T45 Erik Compton -5 71 67 72 65 275 $2,690
T45 Anders Albertson -5 68 69 72 66 275 $2,690
T45 Jordan Hahn -5 67 69 70 69 275 $2,690
T45 Joey Garber -5 68 70 68 69 275 $2,690
T45 Conrad Shindler -5 69 69 68 69 275 $2,690
T45 Justin Hueber -5 68 69 68 70 275 $2,690
T51 Nick Voke -4 67 71 71 67 276 $2,521
T51 Derek Ernst -4 69 65 73 69 276 $2,521
T51 Harry Hall -4 69 69 70 68 276 $2,521
T51 Nicholas Lindheim -4 69 68 70 69 276 $2,521
T51 Chase Johnson -4 67 71 69 69 276 $2,521
T51 Curtis Thompson -4 69 67 70 70 276 $2,521
T51 Grant Hirschman -4 68 70 68 70 276 $2,521
T51 Augusto Nunez -4 72 66 67 71 276 $2,521
T51 Tommy Gainey -4 66 69 68 73 276 $2,521
T60 Curtis Luck -3 65 73 72 67 277 $2,442
T60 Joshua Creel -3 71 66 72 68 277 $2,442
T60 Alex Kang -3 70 67 69 71 277 $2,442
T60 Andre Metzger -3 67 70 66 74 277 $2,442
T64 Bobby Bai -2 67 70 70 71 278 $2,406
T64 Roberto Diaz -2 69 69 69 71 278 $2,406
T66 Brett Drewitt -1 69 69 74 67 279 $2,370
T66 Kevin Roy -1 70 66 73 70 279 $2,370
T66 Mito Pereira -1 68 68 70 73 279 $2,370
T66 Tag Ridings -1 69 68 67 75 279 $2,370
T70 Paul D. Haley E 74 64 71 71 280 $2,328
T70 Adam Svensson E 67 69 71 73 280 $2,328
T70 Steven Alker E 66 70 69 75 280 $2,328
T73 Hayden Foster 1 69 69 70 73 281 $2,298
T73 Jack Maguire 1 68 68 69 76 281 $2,298
75 Rico Hoey 7 67 70 73 77 287 $2,280

