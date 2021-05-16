2021 Visit Knoxville Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Visit Knoxville Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Greyson Sigg, who earned his first Korn Ferry Tour win by a shot at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn.
Sigg held on for a one-stroke win over Stephan Jaeger, who was looking to earn a record-tying seventh Korn Ferry Tour win and earn an instant three-win promotion to the PGA Tour for the remainder of the season.
Sigg's 20-under 260 beat the German by a shot and third-place Seth Reeves by three shots.
Sigg won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.
Visit Knoxville Open recap notes
Sigg earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.
This week the cut was made at 2-under 138 or better, with 75 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City, Mo.
2021 Visit Knoxville Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Greyson Sigg
|-20
|61
|68
|65
|66
|260
|$108,000
|2
|Stephan Jaeger
|-19
|64
|62
|65
|70
|261
|$54,000
|3
|Seth Reeves
|-17
|68
|64
|70
|61
|263
|$36,000
|T4
|Max Greyserman
|-16
|64
|68
|68
|64
|264
|$24,900
|T4
|Harrison Endycott
|-16
|65
|65
|66
|68
|264
|$24,900
|6
|Kyle Reifers
|-14
|63
|64
|69
|70
|266
|$20,700
|T7
|Stuart Macdonald
|-13
|67
|67
|70
|63
|267
|$18,450
|T7
|Carl Yuan
|-13
|65
|66
|71
|65
|267
|$18,450
|9
|Taylor Moore
|-12
|68
|68
|66
|66
|268
|$16,500
|T10
|Brandon Wu
|-11
|65
|72
|68
|64
|269
|$12,484
|T10
|Thomas Forster
|-11
|68
|66
|70
|65
|269
|$12,484
|T10
|George Cunningham
|-11
|67
|68
|67
|67
|269
|$12,484
|T10
|Braden Thornberry
|-11
|67
|68
|67
|67
|269
|$12,484
|T10
|Zach Wright
|-11
|67
|69
|65
|68
|269
|$12,484
|T10
|Charlie Saxon
|-11
|69
|67
|63
|70
|269
|$12,484
|T10
|Stephen Franken
|-11
|69
|66
|64
|70
|269
|$12,484
|T17
|Justin Lower
|-10
|66
|72
|67
|65
|270
|$8,418
|T17
|Mark Baldwin
|-10
|68
|66
|69
|67
|270
|$8,418
|T17
|Chad Ramey
|-10
|71
|64
|67
|68
|270
|$8,418
|T17
|Scott Stevens
|-10
|68
|65
|68
|69
|270
|$8,418
|T17
|Taylor Pendrith
|-10
|67
|67
|66
|70
|270
|$8,418
|T22
|Tyson Alexander
|-9
|68
|69
|69
|65
|271
|$5,902
|T22
|Will Cannon
|-9
|67
|68
|67
|69
|271
|$5,902
|T22
|Ben Kohles
|-9
|67
|65
|69
|70
|271
|$5,902
|T22
|Rick Lamb
|-9
|65
|69
|67
|70
|271
|$5,902
|T22
|T.J. Vogel
|-9
|65
|68
|67
|71
|271
|$5,902
|T27
|David Skinns
|-8
|70
|65
|71
|66
|272
|$4,104
|T27
|Eric Axley
|-8
|68
|69
|69
|66
|272
|$4,104
|T27
|Shad Tuten
|-8
|69
|69
|68
|66
|272
|$4,104
|T27
|Lorens Chan
|-8
|69
|69
|68
|66
|272
|$4,104
|T27
|Bryson Nimmer
|-8
|70
|64
|71
|67
|272
|$4,104
|T27
|Dawson Armstrong
|-8
|69
|67
|68
|68
|272
|$4,104
|T27
|John VanDerLaan
|-8
|72
|66
|66
|68
|272
|$4,104
|T27
|Zecheng Dou
|-8
|69
|66
|68
|69
|272
|$4,104
|T27
|James Nicholas
|-8
|68
|67
|68
|69
|272
|$4,104
|T27
|Erik Barnes
|-8
|70
|67
|65
|70
|272
|$4,104
|T37
|Scott Gutschewski
|-7
|68
|70
|69
|66
|273
|$3,225
|T37
|Brady Schnell
|-7
|67
|69
|70
|67
|273
|$3,225
|T37
|Taylor Dickson
|-7
|67
|70
|69
|67
|273
|$3,225
|T37
|Billy Kennerly
|-7
|69
|68
|64
|72
|273
|$3,225
|T41
|Mike Miller
|-6
|69
|69
|71
|65
|274
|$2,940
|T41
|Willy Wilcox
|-6
|70
|65
|71
|68
|274
|$2,940
|T41
|Cooper Musselman
|-6
|68
|69
|67
|70
|274
|$2,940
|T41
|Andres Gonzales
|-6
|69
|65
|67
|73
|274
|$2,940
|T45
|Erik Compton
|-5
|71
|67
|72
|65
|275
|$2,690
|T45
|Anders Albertson
|-5
|68
|69
|72
|66
|275
|$2,690
|T45
|Jordan Hahn
|-5
|67
|69
|70
|69
|275
|$2,690
|T45
|Joey Garber
|-5
|68
|70
|68
|69
|275
|$2,690
|T45
|Conrad Shindler
|-5
|69
|69
|68
|69
|275
|$2,690
|T45
|Justin Hueber
|-5
|68
|69
|68
|70
|275
|$2,690
|T51
|Nick Voke
|-4
|67
|71
|71
|67
|276
|$2,521
|T51
|Derek Ernst
|-4
|69
|65
|73
|69
|276
|$2,521
|T51
|Harry Hall
|-4
|69
|69
|70
|68
|276
|$2,521
|T51
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-4
|69
|68
|70
|69
|276
|$2,521
|T51
|Chase Johnson
|-4
|67
|71
|69
|69
|276
|$2,521
|T51
|Curtis Thompson
|-4
|69
|67
|70
|70
|276
|$2,521
|T51
|Grant Hirschman
|-4
|68
|70
|68
|70
|276
|$2,521
|T51
|Augusto Nunez
|-4
|72
|66
|67
|71
|276
|$2,521
|T51
|Tommy Gainey
|-4
|66
|69
|68
|73
|276
|$2,521
|T60
|Curtis Luck
|-3
|65
|73
|72
|67
|277
|$2,442
|T60
|Joshua Creel
|-3
|71
|66
|72
|68
|277
|$2,442
|T60
|Alex Kang
|-3
|70
|67
|69
|71
|277
|$2,442
|T60
|Andre Metzger
|-3
|67
|70
|66
|74
|277
|$2,442
|T64
|Bobby Bai
|-2
|67
|70
|70
|71
|278
|$2,406
|T64
|Roberto Diaz
|-2
|69
|69
|69
|71
|278
|$2,406
|T66
|Brett Drewitt
|-1
|69
|69
|74
|67
|279
|$2,370
|T66
|Kevin Roy
|-1
|70
|66
|73
|70
|279
|$2,370
|T66
|Mito Pereira
|-1
|68
|68
|70
|73
|279
|$2,370
|T66
|Tag Ridings
|-1
|69
|68
|67
|75
|279
|$2,370
|T70
|Paul D. Haley
|E
|74
|64
|71
|71
|280
|$2,328
|T70
|Adam Svensson
|E
|67
|69
|71
|73
|280
|$2,328
|T70
|Steven Alker
|E
|66
|70
|69
|75
|280
|$2,328
|T73
|Hayden Foster
|1
|69
|69
|70
|73
|281
|$2,298
|T73
|Jack Maguire
|1
|68
|68
|69
|76
|281
|$2,298
|75
|Rico Hoey
|7
|67
|70
|73
|77
|287
|$2,280