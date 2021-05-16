2021 Visit Knoxville Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Visit Knoxville Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Greyson Sigg, who earned his first Korn Ferry Tour win by a shot at Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn.

Sigg held on for a one-stroke win over Stephan Jaeger, who was looking to earn a record-tying seventh Korn Ferry Tour win and earn an instant three-win promotion to the PGA Tour for the remainder of the season.

Sigg's 20-under 260 beat the German by a shot and third-place Seth Reeves by three shots.

Sigg won the $108,000 winner's share of the $600,000 purse.

Visit Knoxville Open recap notes

Sigg earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned 500 Korn Ferry Tour points, which will help him in his quest to earn a PGA Tour card at the end of the combined 2020-2021 season.

This week the cut was made at 2-under 138 or better, with 75 players getting through to the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the AdventHealth Championship in Kansas City, Mo.

2021 Visit Knoxville Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details