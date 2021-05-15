2021 AT&T Byron Nelson Sunday: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel and CBS TV, stream on CBS

The 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson final round is being moved up by expected weather and its finish will happen earlier in the day, forcing the weekend field to go off the first and 10th tees in threesomes.

The final round of the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson is set to begin from TPC Craig Ranch at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday in the United States.

Golf Channel will broadcast the start of the coverage from 10 a.m. Eastern time, running until 11:45 a.m. A total of 72 players are competing together.

The final threesome will go off at 10 a.m., with the top three players playing together.

At 12 p.m. and going until 3 p.m., PGA Tour fans can stream the coverage online through CBS Sports and CBSSports.com. If the field is able to play through without interruption, the players will complete the final round in this window. PGA Tour Live will have featured holes coverage, as well featured groups coverage early in the day.

However, if there is golf left to be played, that will be showed live (as available) during CBS' PGA Tour TV coverage at 3 p.m. Eastern. If everything is done by then, CBS will show taped footage of the live action streamed earlier.