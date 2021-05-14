Which LPGA Tour golfer has made the most consecutive cuts?

Making cuts on the LPGA Tour is a big deal. Making cuts means a pro golfer earns money, they get to play the weekend and gives a player a chance to win.

In the history of the LPGA Tour, there have been a few remarkable streaks of consecutive cuts made that are some of the most impressive records in golf. We take a look at the LPGA Tour golfers with the most consecutive cuts made in a row in history.

Which LPGA Tour golfer has the longest cuts made streak?

Jane Blalock holds the PGA Tour record for the longest cuts-made streak, making it through 299 consecutive events without missing a cut. The stretch ran from 1969 to Oct. 10, 1980, including 27 wins in that stretch. She missed the cut in her 300th attempt at the Inamori Golf Classic outside San Diego, Calif., in 1980. Blalock didn't want to play that week because the host course didn't suit her game, but she played at the LPGA's request. She had a 20-footer to make the cut, according to the LPGA. After missing the cut, Blalock didn't win for another four years, also ending a streak of 11 consecutive seasons with at least one win.

To put Blalock's record into perspective, Tiger Woods holds the PGA Tour record for the longest cuts-made streak, making it through 142 consecutive events without missing a cut. The stretch ran from Feb. 5, 1998 at the Buick Invitational at Torrey Pines in California to May 8, 2005, when he made the cut at the Wachovia Championship. He missed the cut at the 2005 EDS Byron Nelson Championship.

Woods played in a number of no-cut events. However, the PGA Tour considers those events as a cut made if the the player completes the tournament.

Jack Nicklaus' longest cuts-made streak was 105 events in a row making the cut. He did it from the start of the Sahara Open in Las Vegas in Oct. 30, 1970, through the World Series of Golf on Sept. 3, 1976. Nicklaus missed the cut at the 1976 World Open.

Lorena Ochoa holds the second-longest consecutive cuts-made streak in LPGA history, ending at 107. When she announced her retirement in 2010, she ended her career with an active streak of 101 events. She made six more cuts in occasional events through 2012.

Paula Creamer has the third-longest streak at 82 events, which ended in 2014.