How to sign up for ESPN+ to stream the 2021 PGA Championship

ESPN+ is the only way for golf fans to get maximum golf coverage from the PGA Championship, played in 2021 at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, S.C.

Launching their coverage on Thursday morning of the PGA Championship with the first tee shots for the field, ESPN+ offers early-round streaming of all four rounds of the championship. They will show traditional PGA Championship coverage several hours before ESPN comes on the air with their broadcast coverage of the major championship.

ESPN+ coverage begins at 7 a.m. Eastern on Thursday and Friday and goes to 1 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, ESPN+ has early-round coverage of the money rounds, going from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Golf fans can purchase ESPN+ for $4.99 per month by itself or $12.99 per month as part of a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu.

If you choose to sign up for ESPN+, you also will get PGA Tour Live Featured Holes coverage each week of the PGA Tour season. In 2022, ESPN+ becomes the exclusive home of all PGA Tour Live coverage.