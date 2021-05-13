2021 PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C.
The PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Tiger Woods is not playing this week.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the second major championship on the PGA Tour schedule in 2021 and the fourth major of the 2020-2021 season.
The tournament is back in May after being last played in May in 2019, when Brooks Koepka won.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, but a spot is held open for winners of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour.
The field will be playing for a $11 million purse, with 49 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Matthew Wolff is the only top-50 player not competing.
2021 PGA Championship field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Danny Balin
- Peter Ballo
- Alex Beach
- Rich Beem
- Frank Bensel, Jr.
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- John Catlin
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- George Coetzee
- Tyler Collet
- Corey Conners
- Ben Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- John Daly
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Jason Dufner
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Sergio Garcia
- Brian Gay
- Mark Geddes
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Larkin Gross
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Derek Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Sam Horsfield
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Takumi Kanaya
- Martin Kaymer
- Si Woo Kim
- Chan Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Greg Koch
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Rob Labritz
- Martin Laird
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Adam Long
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Brad Marek
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Shaun Micheel
- Phil Mickelson
- Francesco Molinari
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- Tim Pearce
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Ben Polland
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Patrick Rada
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- Webb Simpson
- Vijay Singh
- Sonny Skinner
- Cameron Smith
- Stuart Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Brandon Stone
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Andy Sullivan
- Joe Summerhays
- Hudson Swafford
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Cameron Tringale
- Omar Uresti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Daniel van Tonder
- Harold Varner III
- Brett Walker
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Y.E. Yang
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2021 PGA Championship field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 2. Justin Thomas
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 4. Bryson DeChambeau
- 5. Xander Schauffele
- 6. Collin Morikawa
- 7. Rory McIlroy
- 8. Patrick Reed
- 9. Tyrrell Hatton
- 10. Webb Simpson
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 12. Brooks Koepka
- 13. Patrick Cantlay
- 14. Tony Finau
- 15. Hideki Matsuyama
- 16. Daniel Berger
- 17. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 18. Billy Horschel
- 19. Abraham Ancer
- 20. Paul Casey
- 21. Sungjae Im
- 22. Scottie Scheffler
- 23. Lee Westwood
- 24. Harris English
- 25. Cameron Smith
- 26. Tommy Fleetwood
- 28. Jordan Spieth
- 29. Joaquin Niemann
- 30. Will Zalatoris
- 31. Ryan Palmer
- 32. Louis Oosthuizen
- 33. Victor Perez
- 34. Jason Kokrak
- 35. Kevin Na
- 36. Adam Scott
- 37. Corey Conners
- 38. Marc Leishman
- 39. Max Homa
- 40. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 41. Justin Rose
- 42. Stewart Cink
- 43. Kevin Kisner
- 44. Sam Burns
- 45. Robert MacIntyre
- 46. Sergio Garcia
- 47. Shane Lowry
- 48. Brian Harman
- 49. Matt Kuchar
- 50. Si Woo Kim