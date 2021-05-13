2021 PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C.
The betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who is coming into the week at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.
Justin Thomas is 12-to-1, while Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are both 14-to-1.
Dustin Johnson is sitting on 16-to-1 after withdrawing from the AT&T Byron Nelson with a lingering injury.
This week, we have the PGA Championship in May for just the second time, after we saw it in August last year after it was rescheduled. Kiawah Island hosts for the first time since 2012, when Rory McIlroy won in a runaway. This course can max out over 7,800 yards, and that means longer players are at a potential huge edge.
2021 PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Rory McIlroy: +1000
- Justin Thomas: +1200
- Jon Rahm: +1400
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1400
- Dustin Johnson: +1600
- Xander Schauffele: +2000
- Jordan Spieth: +2000
- Collin Morikawa: +2500
- Viktor Hovland: +2500
- Brooks Koepka: +3000
- Patrick Reed: +3000
- Patrick Cantlay: +3500
- Tony Finau: +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama: +4000
- Daniel Berger: +4000
- Cameron Smith: +4000
- Webb Simpson: +5000
- Jason Day: +5000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +5000
- Sungjae Im: +5000
- Will Zalatoris: +5000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +6000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +6000
- Scottie Scheffler: +6000
- Justin Rose: +6000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +6000
- Paul Casey: +6000
- Abraham Ancer: +6000
- Marc Leishman: +6000
- Joaquin Niemann: +6000
- Corey Conners: +6000
- Adam Scott: +8000
- Shane Lowry: +8000
- Bubba Watson: +8000
- Rickie Fowler: +10000
- Gary Woodland: +10000
- Sergio Garcia: +10000
- Si Woo Kim: +10000
- Keegan Bradley: +10000
- Brian Harman: +10000
- Max Homa: +10000
- Peter Ballo: +10000
- Alex Beach: +10000
- Tyler Collet: +10000
- Ben Cook: +10000
- Mark Geddes: +10000
- Larkin Gross: +10000
- Derek Holmes: +10000
- Greg Koch: +10000
- Rob Labritz: +10000
- Brad Marek: +10000
- Ben Polland: +10000
- Sonny Skinner: +10000
- Frank Bensel Jr: +10000
- Stuart Smith: +10000
- Danny Balin: +10000
- Brett Walker: +10000
- Joe Summerhays: +10000
- Tim Pearce: +10000
- Patrick Rada: +10000
- Sam Burns: +10000
- Harris English: +12500
- Lee Westwood: +12500
- Billy Horschel: +12500
- Matt Wallace: +12500
- Garrick Higgo: +12500
- Cameron Champ: +15000
- Jason Kokrak: +15000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +15000
- Robert MacIntyre: +15000
- Matt Jones: +15000
- Charley Hoffman: +15000
- Matt Kuchar: +20000
- Francesco Molinari: +20000
- Kevin Kisner: +20000
- Ryan Palmer: +20000
- Stewart Cink: +20000
- Russell Henley: +20000
- Emiliano Grillo: +20000
- Chris Kirk: +20000
- Cameron Tringale: +20000
- Charl Schwartzel: +20000
- Brendon Todd: +25000
- Phil Mickelson: +25000
- Ian Poulter: +25000
- Thomas Pieters: +25000
- Alex Noren: +25000
- Carlos Ortiz: +25000
- Erik van Rooyen: +25000
- Kevin Na: +25000
- Kevin Streelman: +25000
- Martin Kaymer: +25000
- Branden Grace: +25000
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +25000
- Dylan Frittelli: +25000
- Joel Dahmen: +25000
- John Catlin: +25000
- Tom Lewis: +25000
- Antoine Rozner: +25000
- Henrik Stenson: +30000
- Sebastian Munoz: +30000
- Danny Willett: +30000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +30000
- Zach Johnson: +30000
- Byeong Hun An: +30000
- Lanto Griffin: +30000
- Jason Dufner: +30000
- Victor Perez: +30000
- Brendan Steele: +30000
- Sam Horsfield: +30000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +30000
- Talor Gooch: +30000
- Aaron Wise: +30000
- Cameron Davis: +30000
- Harold Varner III: +40000
- Kurt Kitayama: +40000
- Chez Reavie: +50000
- Thomas Detry: +50000
- Martin Laird: +50000
- Padraig Harrington: +50000
- Adam Hadwin: +50000
- J.T. Poston: +50000
- Andy Sullivan: +50000
- Sami Valimaki: +50000
- George Coetzee: +50000
- Lucas Herbert: +50000
- Takumi Kanaya: +50000
- Chan Kim: +50000
- Aaron Rai: +50000
- Jason Scrivener: +50000
- Brandon Stone: +50000
- Steve Stricker: +50000
- Maverick McNealy: +50000
- Dean Burmester: +50000
- Kalle Samooja: +50000
- Daniel van Tonder: +60000
- Richy Werenski: +60000
- Denny McCarthy: +60000
- Tom Hoge: +60000
- Hudson Swafford: +100000
- Jimmy Walker: +100000
- Robert Streb: +100000
- Brian Gay: +100000
- Jim Herman: +100000
- Jazz Janewattananond: +100000
- Adam Long: +100000
- Peter Malnati: +100000
- Harry Higgs: +100000
- Rikuya Hoshino: +100000
- Y.E. Yang: +200000
- Vijay Singh: +300000
- John Daly: +300000
- Rich Beem: +500000
- Shaun Micheel: +500000
- Omar Uresti: +500000