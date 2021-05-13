The 2021 Betfred British Masters purse is set for £1,850,000, with the winner's share coming in at £166,660 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Betfred British Masters field is headed by host Danny Willett, Bernd Wiesberger and Andy Sullivan.

The Betfred British Masters is the 11th event of the season and the last event before the PGA Championship in the United States.

The event is played at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

2021 Betfred British Masters highlights

For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 24 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 3,500 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 585 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2021 Betfred British Masters purse, winner's share, prize money payout