2021 Wells Fargo Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Wells Fargo Championship purse is set for $8.1 million, with 77 professional players who complete four rounds at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner’s share of the Wells Fargo Championship prize pool is at $1,458,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $882,900.

The Wells Fargo Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Keith Mitchell, Scott Stallings and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 2-over 144 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour’s secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field — in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 60 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, the PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Wells Fargo Championship prize money, winner’s share, first-place payout