2021 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour team event at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

The betting favorites this week are Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, who come in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Bryson DeChambeau has the second-shortest odds on the board at 14-to-1.

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are joint fourth on the board at 18-to-1.

2021 Wells Fargo Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

The Wells Fargo Championship is back after a one-year hiatus, and Quail Hollow once again welcomes a strong field with about half of the world top 50. Quail is different now that it’s a longer, major-hosting course. It was set to host the Presidents Cup this year, but the pandemic changed that.

2021 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds: Outright winner

Jon Rahm: +1200

Justiin Thomas: +1200

Bryson DeChambeau: +1400

Rory McIlroy: +1800

Xander Schauffele: +1800

Viktor Hovland: +2000

Webb Simpson: +2000

Patrick Reed: +2500

Patrick Cantlay: +2500

Tony Finau: +2500

Will Zalatoris: +3000

Corey Conners: +3000

Max Homa: +3500

Joaquin Niemann: +3500

Sungjae Im: +4000

Abraham Ancer: +4000

Cameron Tringale: +4000

Brian Harman: +4000

Jason Day: +5000

Shane Lowry: +6000

Russell Henley: +6000

Tommy Fleetwood: +6000

Keegan Bradley: +6000

Emiliano Grillo: +6000

Bubba Watson: +6000

Lucas Glover: +6000

Rickie Fowler: +8000

Harris English: +8000

Matt Wallace: +8000

Stewart Cink: +8000

Harold Varner III: +8000

Matt Jones: +10000

Brendan Steele: +10000

Kevin Streelman: +10000

Joel Dahmen: +10000

Brendon Todd: +10000

Carlos Ortiz: +10000

Ryan Moore: +10000

Francesco Molinari: +12500

Gary Woodland: +12500

Talor Gooch: +12500

Lanto Griffin: +12500

Cameron Davis: +12500

Denny McCarthy: +12500

Sebastian Munoz: +12500

Charl Schwartzel: +12500

Aaron Wise: +12500

Phil Mickelson: +15000

Adam Hadwin: +15000

Zach Johnson: +15000

Ian Poulter: +15000

Russell Knox: +15000

Matthew NeSmith: +15000

Jhonattan Vegas: +15000

Michael Thompson: +15000

Keith Mitchell: +15000

Doc Redman: +15000

Maverick McNealy: +15000

Kyle Stanley: +15000

Luke List: +15000

Erik van Rooyen: +15000

Mackenzie Hughes: +15000

Rory Sabbatini: +15000

Tom Hoge: +20000

James Hahn: +20000

Sepp Straka: +20000

Tom Lewis: +20000

Adam Long: +20000

J.T. Poston: +20000

Adam Schenk: +20000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +20000

John Huh: +20000

Patton Kizzire: +20000

Wyndham Clark: +20000

Pat Perez: +20000

Scott Stallings: +25000

Richy Werenski: +25000

Jason Dufner: +25000

Troy Merritt: +25000

Nick Taylor: +25000

Danny Lee: +25000

Harry Higgs: +25000

Chase Seiffert: +25000

Vaughn Taylor: +25000

Justin Suh: +25000

Lucas Herbert: +25000

Rafael Cabrera Bello: +30000

Byeong Hun An: +30000

Chesson Hadley: +30000

Brice Garnett: +30000

Henrik Norlander: +30000

Chez Reavie: +30000

C.T. Pan: +30000

J.B. Holmes: +30000

Patrick Rodgers: +30000

Bronson Burgoon: +30000

Brandon Hagy: +30000

Roger Sloan: +30000

Mark Hubbard: +30000

Will Gordon: +30000

Tyler McCumber: +30000

Nate Lashley: +30000

Robert Streb: +30000

Sam Ryder: +30000

Andrew Putnam: +30000

Brian Stuard: +30000

Akshay Bhatia: +30000

Scott Piercy: +40000

Ted Potter Jr: +40000

Vincent Whaley: +40000

Tyler Duncan: +40000

Bo Hoag: +40000

Cameron Percy: +40000

Ben Martin: +40000

Beau Hossler: +40000

Joseph Bramlett: +50000

Kris Ventura: +50000

Jamie Lovemark: +50000

Grayson Murray: +50000

Peter Malnati: +50000

Scott Brown: +50000

Michael Gligic: +50000

Hank Lebioda: +50000

Austin Cook: +50000

Sean O’Hair: +50000

Bo Van Pelt: +50000

Sung Kang: +50000

Seamus Power: +50000

Bill Haas: +60000

Ryan Brehm: +60000

Rob Oppenheim: +60000

Sebastian Cappelen: +60000

Jimmy Walker: +60000

D.J. Trahan: +60000

Ryan Armour: +60000

Rafael Campos: +60000

Satoshi Kodaira: +60000

Seung-Yul Noh: +60000

Robby Shelton: +60000

Kevin Tway: +60000

Johnson Wagner: +60000

Xinjun Zhang: +60000

Kramer Hickok: +60000

Kelly Kraft: +60000

Scott Harrington: +60000

David Hearn: +60000

Luke Donald: +100000

K.J. Choi: +100000

Jonas Blixt: +100000

Michael Kim: +100000

Hunter Mahan: +100000

Martin Trainer: +200000

D.A. Points: +200000

Keenan Huskey: +200000

Patrick Cover: +200000

Cory Schneider: +300000