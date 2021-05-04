2021 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour team event at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.
The betting favorites this week are Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, who come in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Bryson DeChambeau has the second-shortest odds on the board at 14-to-1.
Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele are joint fourth on the board at 18-to-1.
2021 Wells Fargo Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
The Wells Fargo Championship is back after a one-year hiatus, and Quail Hollow once again welcomes a strong field with about half of the world top 50. Quail is different now that it’s a longer, major-hosting course. It was set to host the Presidents Cup this year, but the pandemic changed that.
2021 Wells Fargo Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Jon Rahm: +1200
- Justiin Thomas: +1200
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1400
- Rory McIlroy: +1800
- Xander Schauffele: +1800
- Viktor Hovland: +2000
- Webb Simpson: +2000
- Patrick Reed: +2500
- Patrick Cantlay: +2500
- Tony Finau: +2500
- Will Zalatoris: +3000
- Corey Conners: +3000
- Max Homa: +3500
- Joaquin Niemann: +3500
- Sungjae Im: +4000
- Abraham Ancer: +4000
- Cameron Tringale: +4000
- Brian Harman: +4000
- Jason Day: +5000
- Shane Lowry: +6000
- Russell Henley: +6000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +6000
- Keegan Bradley: +6000
- Emiliano Grillo: +6000
- Bubba Watson: +6000
- Lucas Glover: +6000
- Rickie Fowler: +8000
- Harris English: +8000
- Matt Wallace: +8000
- Stewart Cink: +8000
- Harold Varner III: +8000
- Matt Jones: +10000
- Brendan Steele: +10000
- Kevin Streelman: +10000
- Joel Dahmen: +10000
- Brendon Todd: +10000
- Carlos Ortiz: +10000
- Ryan Moore: +10000
- Francesco Molinari: +12500
- Gary Woodland: +12500
- Talor Gooch: +12500
- Lanto Griffin: +12500
- Cameron Davis: +12500
- Denny McCarthy: +12500
- Sebastian Munoz: +12500
- Charl Schwartzel: +12500
- Aaron Wise: +12500
- Phil Mickelson: +15000
- Adam Hadwin: +15000
- Zach Johnson: +15000
- Ian Poulter: +15000
- Russell Knox: +15000
- Matthew NeSmith: +15000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +15000
- Michael Thompson: +15000
- Keith Mitchell: +15000
- Doc Redman: +15000
- Maverick McNealy: +15000
- Kyle Stanley: +15000
- Luke List: +15000
- Erik van Rooyen: +15000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +15000
- Rory Sabbatini: +15000
- Tom Hoge: +20000
- James Hahn: +20000
- Sepp Straka: +20000
- Tom Lewis: +20000
- Adam Long: +20000
- J.T. Poston: +20000
- Adam Schenk: +20000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +20000
- John Huh: +20000
- Patton Kizzire: +20000
- Wyndham Clark: +20000
- Pat Perez: +20000
- Scott Stallings: +25000
- Richy Werenski: +25000
- Jason Dufner: +25000
- Troy Merritt: +25000
- Nick Taylor: +25000
- Danny Lee: +25000
- Harry Higgs: +25000
- Chase Seiffert: +25000
- Vaughn Taylor: +25000
- Justin Suh: +25000
- Lucas Herbert: +25000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +30000
- Byeong Hun An: +30000
- Chesson Hadley: +30000
- Brice Garnett: +30000
- Henrik Norlander: +30000
- Chez Reavie: +30000
- C.T. Pan: +30000
- J.B. Holmes: +30000
- Patrick Rodgers: +30000
- Bronson Burgoon: +30000
- Brandon Hagy: +30000
- Roger Sloan: +30000
- Mark Hubbard: +30000
- Will Gordon: +30000
- Tyler McCumber: +30000
- Nate Lashley: +30000
- Robert Streb: +30000
- Sam Ryder: +30000
- Andrew Putnam: +30000
- Brian Stuard: +30000
- Akshay Bhatia: +30000
- Scott Piercy: +40000
- Ted Potter Jr: +40000
- Vincent Whaley: +40000
- Tyler Duncan: +40000
- Bo Hoag: +40000
- Cameron Percy: +40000
- Ben Martin: +40000
- Beau Hossler: +40000
- Joseph Bramlett: +50000
- Kris Ventura: +50000
- Jamie Lovemark: +50000
- Grayson Murray: +50000
- Peter Malnati: +50000
- Scott Brown: +50000
- Michael Gligic: +50000
- Hank Lebioda: +50000
- Austin Cook: +50000
- Sean O’Hair: +50000
- Bo Van Pelt: +50000
- Sung Kang: +50000
- Seamus Power: +50000
- Bill Haas: +60000
- Ryan Brehm: +60000
- Rob Oppenheim: +60000
- Sebastian Cappelen: +60000
- Jimmy Walker: +60000
- D.J. Trahan: +60000
- Ryan Armour: +60000
- Rafael Campos: +60000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +60000
- Seung-Yul Noh: +60000
- Robby Shelton: +60000
- Kevin Tway: +60000
- Johnson Wagner: +60000
- Xinjun Zhang: +60000
- Kramer Hickok: +60000
- Kelly Kraft: +60000
- Scott Harrington: +60000
- David Hearn: +60000
- Luke Donald: +100000
- K.J. Choi: +100000
- Jonas Blixt: +100000
- Michael Kim: +100000
- Hunter Mahan: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +200000
- D.A. Points: +200000
- Keenan Huskey: +200000
- Patrick Cover: +200000
- Cory Schneider: +300000