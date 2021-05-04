2021 Regions Tradition betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Regions Tradition betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.
The betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at 10-to-2 (+250) betting odds as the 2019 winner.
Bernhard Langer is on 9-to-1, while Kevin Sutherland is at 10-to-1.
Mike Weir and Robert Karlsson are 16-to-1.
2021 Regions Tradition tips, expert picks and futures bets
The PGA Tour Champions is back this week with their first major of the year after playing just one of five last season. Greystone has been host for several years now, and it’s a venue that has seen top-name players come out on top.
To see our hidden picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!
We recently nailed the Masters winner; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!
For just $75 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.
You’ll also have access to our course fit modeling, Quality Stokes Gained data, course demand insights, as well individual access to fantasy expert Ryan Ballengee for your unique questions.
2021 Regions Tradition betting odds: Outright winner
- Steve Stricker: +250
- Bernhard Langer: +900
- Kevin Sutherland: +1000
- Mike Weir: +1600
- Robert Karlsson: +1600
- David Toms: +1800
- Jerry Kelly: +1800
- Retief Goosen: +1800
- Scott Parel: +1800
- Alex Cejka: +2000
- Ernie Els: +2200
- Tim Petrovic: +2200
- Miguel Angel Jimenez: +2500
- Darren Clarke: +4000
- Kenny Perry: +4000
- Vijay Singh: +4500
- Gene Sauers: +5500
- Woody Austin: +5500
- Doug Barron: +6000
- Jeff Maggert: +6600
- Brandt Jobe: +7000
- Rod Pampling: +7000
- Colin Montgomerie: +8000
- Paul Broadhurst: +8000
- Glen Day: +9000
- Paul Goydos: +9000
- Bob Estes: +10000
- Dicky Pride: +10000
- John Senden: +11000
- Brett Quigley: +12500
- John Daly: +12500
- Kirk Triplett: +12500
- Marco Dawson: +12500
- Matt Gogel: +12500
- Kent Jones: +15000
- Scott McCarron: +15000
- Shane Bertsch: +15000
- Wes Short Jr: +15000
- Lee Janzen: +17500
- Steve Flesch: +17500
- Billy Andrade: +20000
- Joe Durant: +20000
- Ken Tanigawa: +20000
- Jose Maria Olazabal: +25000
- Olin Browne: +25000
- Stephen Leaney: +25000