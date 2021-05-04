2021 Regions Tradition betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Regions Tradition betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions major at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Ala.

The betting favorite this week is Steve Stricker, who comes into the week at 10-to-2 (+250) betting odds as the 2019 winner.

Bernhard Langer is on 9-to-1, while Kevin Sutherland is at 10-to-1.

Mike Weir and Robert Karlsson are 16-to-1.

2021 Regions Tradition tips, expert picks and futures bets

The PGA Tour Champions is back this week with their first major of the year after playing just one of five last season. Greystone has been host for several years now, and it’s a venue that has seen top-name players come out on top.

2021 Regions Tradition betting odds: Outright winner

Steve Stricker: +250

Bernhard Langer: +900

Kevin Sutherland: +1000

Mike Weir: +1600

Robert Karlsson: +1600

David Toms: +1800

Jerry Kelly: +1800

Retief Goosen: +1800

Scott Parel: +1800

Alex Cejka: +2000

Ernie Els: +2200

Tim Petrovic: +2200

Miguel Angel Jimenez: +2500

Darren Clarke: +4000

Kenny Perry: +4000

Vijay Singh: +4500

Gene Sauers: +5500

Woody Austin: +5500

Doug Barron: +6000

Jeff Maggert: +6600

Brandt Jobe: +7000

Rod Pampling: +7000

Colin Montgomerie: +8000

Paul Broadhurst: +8000

Glen Day: +9000

Paul Goydos: +9000

Bob Estes: +10000

Dicky Pride: +10000

John Senden: +11000

Brett Quigley: +12500

John Daly: +12500

Kirk Triplett: +12500

Marco Dawson: +12500

Matt Gogel: +12500

Kent Jones: +15000

Scott McCarron: +15000

Shane Bertsch: +15000

Wes Short Jr: +15000

Lee Janzen: +17500

Steve Flesch: +17500

Billy Andrade: +20000

Joe Durant: +20000

Ken Tanigawa: +20000

Jose Maria Olazabal: +25000

Olin Browne: +25000

Stephen Leaney: +25000